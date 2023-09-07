"Turning my dreams into reality" - Gabby Thomas all smiles after getting new car, states excitement for 2023 Diamond League Final participation

American athlete Gabby Thomas is over the moon as she ticked off another goal from her list by buying herself a new car. The 26-year-old shared the exciting news with her fans by sitting on her four-wheeler, a white Toyota. Besides flexing her new car, Thomas also announced her participation at the upcoming Diamond League Final, scheduled on September 16 and 17.

Gabby Thomas has maintained a series of impressive performances this year. In June, she won the Paris Diamond League, clocking 22.05s in the 200m race. However, she got a seventh-place finish at the Monaco Diamond League, getting defeated by two-time 200m world champion Shericka Jackson.

However, the world’s fourth-fastest 200m female athlete was again seen in action at the recent World Athletics Championships. She achieved the silver medal in the 200m race, clocking an impressive 21.81s, and also a gold medal in the 4x100m relay race. Following the World Championships, Gabby Thomas was set to compete in the Zurich Diamond League but withdrew at the last minute.

Thomas recently revealed to her fans that she will be competing at the 2023 Diamond League Final in Eugene, Oregon. She posted a picture of her new car on her Instagram and revealed the exciting news in the caption,

“Turning my dreams into reality day by day 🤎 Last stop 🔜 Diamond League Final,” Gabby Thomas wrote.

Gabby Thomas was devastated after hamstring injury

Thomas at Day 6 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

After winning the bronze medal in the 200m at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, she was motivated to aim for gold at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. However, her expectations were crushed when she learned about her hamstring pull.

Thomas expressed to Olympics.com in an interview she felt at the top of the world after the Tokyo Olympics. However, contrary to what she had expected, her hamstring injury left her devastated. But after giving her thoughts some space, Thomas experienced a change in her perspective. She shared that winning or losing could be taken away from an athlete at any moment. Thomas added,

“I saw how quickly it can be taken from you, which is really eye opening. I have definitely become a more mature and meticulous athlete in what I'm doing.”

Thomas realized that she had ample time to prepare for the 2024 Paris Olympics and made it her next big focus. Nevertheless, she made a strong comeback at this year’s U.S. Championships by clocking a world-leading time of 21.60s in the 200m race.