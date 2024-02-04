U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 results: Fiona O'Keeffe, Emily Sisson, and Conner Mantz all qualify for Paris 2024

Conner Mantz and debutant Fiona O’Keeffe clinched the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024 to earn their spots at the Paris Olympics 2024 in Orlando on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

The men’s race at the Marathon Trials 2024 witnessed training partners and former BYU teammates Mantz and Clayton Young going side by side in the closing stages as they ran together for the ultimate two-and-a-half miles.

Mantz won the men’s title by clocking 2:09:05s, closely followed by Young who finished just 1.19s later with a time of 2:09:06s. In addition, they were the only two male athletes who had earlier breached the standard time of 2:08:10 set for Paris 2024 during the qualification window.

NBC Olympics & Paralympics reported the same on their X (formerly Twitter) handle stating:

"WHAT A MOMENT."

Expand Tweet

Despite finishing third with a time of 2:09:57, Leonard Korir will have to wait until May 5, 2024, to guarantee the Paris 2024 berth as the US is likely to earn a third spot through world rankings.

In the women’s field, O'Keeffe stunned many experienced compatriots to claim the top spot on her marathon debut and a Paris 2024 spot with a timing of 2:22:10. With this, she broke the U.S marathon trials mark of 2:25:38 achieved by Shalane Flanagan in 2012.

On her way to victory, O'Keeffe produced an upset over Emily Sisson, the present American record holder, who ran a time of 2:22:42 to earn a ticket to Paris at the U.S. Marathon Trials.

USATF, the national governing body for Athletics in the country, posted about the winners on their X handle, stating:

"Did someone say Paris? 🤩"

Expand Tweet

Dakotah Lindwurm placed third with a timing of 2:25:31 and clinched the third berth available in the women’s marathon. It is worth noting that unlike in the men’s field, the women’s marathon saw the top eight women clock below the Olympics standard time (2:26:50).

Results for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials 2024

Conner Mantz (L) and Clayton Young celebrate after placing first and second during the 2024 U.S. Team Trials - Marathon on February 03, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)US Olympic Trial: Track & Field (Marathon)

The results for the U.S Marathon Trials 2024 are as follows:

Men’s Top Ten Finishers

Conner Mantz (2:09:05) Clayton Young (2:09:06) Leonard Korir (2:09:57) Elkanah Kibet (2:10:02) CJ Albertson (2:10:07) Zachery Panning (2:10:50) Nathan Martin (2:11:00) Josh Izewski (2:11:09) Reed Fischer (2:11:34) Colin Bennie (2:12:17)

Women’s Top Ten Finishers

Fiona O'Keeffe (2:22:10) Emily Sisson (2:22:42) Dakotah Lindwurm (2:25:31) Jessica McClain (2:25:46) Sara Hall (2:26:06) Caroline Rotich (2:26:10) Makenna Myler (2:26:14) Lindsay Flanagan (2:26:25) Emily Durgin (2:27:56) Annie Frisbie (2:27:56)