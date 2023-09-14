Watch: Former NFL star Brandon Marshall gifts his chain to Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles delivered an incredible performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, winning three world champion titles in the 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay events.

Lyles has since attended a number of talk shows with his most recent appearance coming in a podcast featuring former NFL player Brandon Marshall.

Marshall, a former wide receiver, seemed flattered and showed his appreciation for Lyles by gifting him the chain he was wearing.

The exchange highlighted the bond the two had formed during their conversation. Marshall praised Lyles, to which the world champion responded with gratitude

"Just got it but I'm giving it to you," Marshall said, adding, "Because you are bro, like you are like my favorite."

"I really don't know what to say, I'm beyond honored," Lyles responded.

Expand Tweet

Noah Lyles' girlfriend, Junelle Bromfield, a Jamaican athlete who was also present during the podcast, took the chain from Marshall and placed it around Lyles' neck.

Giannis Antetokounmpo backs Noah Lyles on his NBA comment

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning in the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles made headlines after making a remark about NBA players during a post-race press conference in Budapest. He chastised the players for referring to themselves as world champions while competing in a national league.

Lyles received mixed reactions from NBA players, other athletes, fans, and a few TV personalities. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo, a Milwaukee Bucks basketball player, defended him.

Antetokounmpo expressed his agreement with Noah Lyles and expressed his desire to support him in a podcast with 48 minutes.

"I wanted to back him up so bad. He received so much backlash for saying that," Antetokounmpo said.

"How can I say this politely, maybe that is just like an arrogant thing you know like I don’t think in any other sport you are called the world champions," he added.

The 28-year-old acknowledged that the NBA is the "best league in the world," but he also stated that simply competing in it does not entitle them to the world champion title.

He emphasized his opinion that to be a world champion, one must compete against players from various countries.

"I agree like at the end of the day in order for you to be the world champ, you have to beat the world. I understand the NBA is the best league in the world. But we cannot say you are the world champion because you play in the best league," Antetokounmpo said.