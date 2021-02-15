Who did Brandon Marshall play for in the NFL?

Brandon Marshall was a wide receiver in the NFL from 2006 to 2018. He played for 7 separate teams over 13 seasons before calling it quits. Marshall's name has been in discussions recently over whether or not he should have a place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Let us have an in-depth look at his career:

Denver Broncos (2006-2009)

Brandon Marshall while playing for the Denver Broncos

Brandon Marshall was drafted in the 4th round (119th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. After scoring only 1 touchdown during his rookie season, his second year turned heads. Marshall put up team-highs in receptions (102), receiving touchdowns (7), and receiving yards (1,325). He stayed consistent with his level of play during his last 2 seasons in Denver Broncos, making the Pro Bowl in 08' and 09'.

Miami Dolphins (2010-11)

After an off-season trade to the Miami Dolphins, Brandon Marshall continued to play at a high level. He fell short of appearing in a third-straight Pro Bowl but did earn over 1,000 yards receiving for the fourth year in a row.

Next season also went well for Marshall. He caught over 1,000 yards again and had a record-setting game in that year's Pro Bowl, winning MVP honors.

Chicago Bears (2012-2014)

Brandon Marshall during Chicago Bears v San Francisco 49ers

Marshall was traded yet again, but this time to the Bears. He finished his first season in Chicago with over 100 receptions (118), something he hadn't done since his last year in Denver. The following season, Brandon Marshall again caught 100 passes for 1,295 yards and had a then-career-high 12 touchdowns. Unfortunately, his next season ended after being seriously injured in a Week 14 game against the Cowboys.

New York Jets (2015-16)

Brandon Marshall with the New York Jets

As a Jet, Marshall put up his usual numbers in his first season with 109 catches, 1,502 yards, and 14 touchdowns — a new career-high. He became the first player in NFL history to gain over 1,000 receiving yards with 4 different teams and also made his sixth Pro Bowl that year. The 2016 season was much less productive, where Marshall totaled only 788 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns. He was cut at the end of the season.

New York Giants (2017)

Brandon Marshall practically switched locker rooms (the Giants and Jets play home games in the same stadium) when the Giants signed him as a free agent in 2017. He never played again past Week 5 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. The Giants also cut Marshall at the end of the season.

Seattle Seahawks (2017)

Marshall. scoring a TD for the Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos

Marshall found himself in Seattle to start the 2017 season. He scored only 1 touchdown in six games, resulting in his release from the team.

New Orleans Saints (2017)

Brandon Marshall's last stop was in New Orleans after signing in mid-November. However, he never played and was cut, just a month later.

Is Brandon Marshall worthy of the Hall of Fame?

Since Calvin Johnson's election to the Hall of Fame last weekend, many fans have started to bring up Marshall as one of the next receivers who could be inducted soon. Those who disagree, point to him being a 'journeyman' — a player who played for a handful of teams during his career. The fact that Marshall never played on a team that made the playoffs has also been underlined by his critics. That said, Marshall has more receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns than the newly-elected Johnson. And that is why there are realistic chances of him getting inducted into the Hall of Fame.