What was Kyle Smaine’s net worth? Cause of death and fortune of US skier explored

American freestyle skier Kyle Smaine, who won a gold medal at the 2015 World Championships, has died. He was in an avalanche with a group of a few other skiers and did not survive.

He and two other skiers were in Japan skiing when an avalanche struck and they were unable to get to safety.

At the time of his passing, his net worth was estimated at $5 million thanks to that World Championships gold medal he earned as well as a fairly successful career on the slopes. He did not compete in the Olympics.

What happened to Kyle Smaine?

Adam Ü, who was with Smaine and was himself buried for almost half an hour under the snow, spoke about what ended up being the American skier's final hours via People:

"It was the last run of the last day of our trip. We had no camera gear with us. We were going out for fun."

According to Mountain Gazette, they went back up to the summit for a second lap before the incident occurred:

"Ü and Smaine went for a second lap. On the summit, Ü and Smaine met up with a group of Austrian skiers. Smaine and Ü skied the same run as before. The Austrian group decided to ski a different aspect with different exposure, according to Ü."

Ü also said:

"We saw it coming. We heard the crack. We realized it is a big one. We started running and then we got hit."

Ü was buried for about 25 minutes. Kyle Smaine received rescue efforts but they were ineffective. Smaine was just 31 years old and would have turned 32 in June.

Kyle Smaine passed away at the age of 31 due to an avalanche

Kyle Smaine was thrown 50 yards from the site and died buried. The freestyle skier died due to internal injuries as well.

Kyle Smaine's wife mourns loss of American skier

On Instagram, Kyle Smain's wife Jenna Dramise announced her husband's death and mourned the loss via CNN:

“Dear Husband and my whole world, officially married November 18, 2022, which not many people knew about. I’m so incredibly thankful that I got to marry you and have you in my life."

"You loved skiing more than anyone I’ve ever met. I picked you up hitchhiking in New Zealand 2010 and who would have thought we would be married 13 years later."

She continued:

“The best damn years of my life. I know you had the best runs in your life out there in Japan and could never blame you for doing what you loved. I do wish I could tell you that one secret I always had, that I loved you."

"It never really was a secret because I said it at least 10 times a day to you. I can’t wait to see you again. Tonight I hope to ride some pow or bikes with you in my dreams. Love your Wife.”

It's not clear if Kyle Smaine and his wife have any children as they were both still young.

