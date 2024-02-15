World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024: Everything to know about the 12 events taking place across 5 continents

With the Olympic Games scheduled this year from July 26 to August 11, the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024 will be important for the athletes to earn the World Athletics ranking points required to qualify for the Paris Olympics 2024.

Owing to this, athletes from all over the globe, including Olympic and World Championships medalists, and talented youngsters will be competing in these 12 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold events across five continents to not only gain ranking points but also win the prize money up for grabs.

The World Athletics Continental Tour has been split into four levels - Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Challenger meetings.

While the Gold tour meetings provide the athletes with maximum points to secure their place in the Olympics, the World Athletics Continental Tour - Silver, Bronze, and Challenger also offer ranking points for Paris 2024.

The World Athletics Continental Tour Gold 2024 kicks off with the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, February 15. The athletes will have a break of about two months until the next Continental Tour Gold meeting which is staged in Botswana as the Botswana Golden Grand Prix is set for April 14, 2024.

This gap will also help the athletes preparing for the World Athletics Indoor Championships, from March 1 to March 3, 2024, as they will be aiming for the prestigious indoor title.

After Botswana, the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold moves to Kenya where the Kip Keino Classic is staged on April 20. The three next meetings in May include the USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix on May 18, the Seiko Golden Grand Prix on May 19, and the Ostrava Golden Spike on May 28.

Before Paris 2024, there will be five more Gold tour meetings, with the USATF New York City Grand Prix, Paavo Nurmi Games, and Irena Szewinska Memorial, in June.

FBK Games and Gyulai István Memorial - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix are scheduled in July. The Gold Tour culminates with the Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića in Zagreb, Croatia on September 8, 2024.

Schedule for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold

Sha'Carri Richardson won the women's 200m at the Kip Keino Classic 2023 (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The schedule for the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold is as follows -

February 15, 2024 - Maurie Plant Meet, Melbourne, Australia

April 14, 2024 - Botswana Golden Grand Prix, Gaborone, Botswana

April 20, 2024 - Kip Keino Classic, Nairobi, Kenya

May 18, 2024 - USATF Los Angeles Grand Prix, Los Angeles, United States

May 19, 2024 - Seiko Golden Grand Prix, Tokyo, Japan

May 28, 2024 - Ostrava Golden Spike, Czech Republic

June 9, 2024 - USATF New York City Grand Prix, New York, United States

June 18, 2024 - Paavo Nurmi Games, Turku, Finland

June 21, 2024 - Irena Szewinska Memorial, Bydgoszcz, Poland

July 7, 2024 - FBK Games, Hengelo, Netherlands

July 9, 2024 - Gyulai István Memorial - Hungarian Athletics Grand Prix, Székesfehérvár, Hungary

Sep 8, 2024 - Memorial Borisa Hanžekovića, Zagreb, Croatia