Who is Allison Stokke? Net worth, age, achievements and more

Allison Stokke’s journey in the pole-vaulting world came to a pre-mature end, but she did have some major wins, especially towards the beginning of her career. She was also subjected to early sexualization via multiple sports blogs that looked past her well-deserved pole-vaulting accolades and reduced her to a mere sex symbol.

Aside from pole-vaulting, she is also a fitness model and was an American track and field athlete in the early 2000s. She broke a number of American records for pole-vaulting in her high school days.

Allison Stokke’s journey in the sports world

Born on March 22, 1989, Allison Stokke commenced her journey in the sports world via gymnastics. She followed in the footsteps of her older brother, David Stokke, who has competed in gymnastics at the national level.

Back in 2004, at Newport Harbor High School, she broke the pole-vaulting high school freshman American record by leaping 3.86 meters. She broke her own record the following year with a 4.11 meter vault.

Stokke’s claim to fame came when she won the 15/16 United States title in pole-vaulting in 2004 at the age of 15. She won the CIF California State Meeting twice around the same time.

Due to her achievements, Allison Stokke even tried for the 2012 Summer Olympics. She even recorded her personal best early in 2012 when she reached a height of 4.36 meters. However, in the trials, she had to clear a height of 4.25 meters, but she missed it, and was unable to take part in the prestigious tournament.

After her pole-vaulting career, Stokke became a fitness model and has even worked with sports apparel companies like Nike and Athleta. Today, her net worth stands at $5 million.

Allison Stokke was also subject to unfair sexualization when she was just 17. In early 2007, a photograph was taken that was meant to be featured on the Californian track and field website. However, the picture went viral when a blog site decided to use it to sexualize Stokke despite the fact that she was a minor in the picture. The disgusting comments prioritized her physical appearance, thereby diminishing her skills as an athlete.

The athlete's personal life

Allison Stokke is married to famous American golfer Rickie Fowler. They have been dating since 2017 and he popped the question on a beach in Southampton, New York, in June 2018. They eventually married a year and four months later in Cabo. In November 2021, Allison became a mother to daughter Maya Fowler.

Wins and placements

Here are the competitions (along with her respective positions) that Allison Stokke has taken part in over the years:

(2004) 15/16 United States – Winner

(2004 and 2005) CIF California State Meet – Winner

(2009) Pac-10 Championships – Eighth

(2009) MPSF Indoor Championships – Seventh

(2009) NCAA West Regional meet – Sixth

(2009) NCAA Women’s Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships – Nineteenth

(2010) USATF National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships – Eighth

(2016) Chula Vista OTC High-Performance meet – Eighth

(2017) Austin Longhorn Invitational – Third

