Who is Raevyn Rogers? All about American sprinter who qualified for women’s 800 meters semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2022

Raevyn Rogers caught the spotlight with her first-place finish that sealed her spot in the semifinals of the women’s 800 meters event at the World Athletics Championships on Thursday.

She became one of the three Americans to qualify for the semifinals. She needed a late kick to win in a time of 2 minutes and 1.36 seconds. The Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist qualified for the semifinals alongside compatriots Athing Mu and Ajeé Wilson from the same country.

With many major honors already conquered, Rogers will try to secure a victory for her country in the upcoming competition.

All about Raevyn Rogers and her achievements so far

Raevyn Rogers is an American middle-distance athlete who made a significant buzz with her bronze medal finish in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She became the fourth-fastest woman for her country in the history of the event.

Born in Houston, United States, Rogers began running at the young age of five in summer track programs. While attending The Kinkaid School, she competed for the Falcons. She earned a bronze medal in the 800m at the World Youth Championships in 2013, beginning her relentless dominance on the tracks.

Before graduating in 2014, she made school records in 200m, 400m, 800m, and 1600m, something that remains unbeaten till the present day. She continued to shatter records going to the University of Oregon, where she became a six-time NCAA Division I champion and 10-time All-American.

Rogers enjoyed significant success as a member of the Oregon Ducks, especially in her first spring. After many groundbreaking achievements, she shattered a 27-year-old record in the 800 meters in her final year with the Ducks.

Following this, she earned many accolades, including first place in the 2015 Pan American Junior Athletics Championships and second place in the 2018 USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Her recent qualification has the world talking about her again. In Thursday's event, Rogers went wide off in the final turn and passed all four women ahead of her before the finish line. Speaking about the victory, Rogers said:

"It was definitely physical...There was a couple of times in the race where I really had to, just, mentally — with things like that, you can't let it affect you.

"Even though physically it does take your legs or it does impede you, which kind of hurts, I had to snap into it. Let the adrenalin carry me and just really be like, you're OK, we're still on path."

She continued:

"It's so dear to me, and to compete in front of this crowd, who has so much support for us...Going from Qatar for Worlds and then Tokyo, it feels great to be back in this type of environment."

She will be back in the semifinals on Friday, before hopefully making her way to the finals on Sunday.

Apart from her athletic career, Raevyn Rogers is a fine art major and would like to see her paintings in art galleries in the future. She is also a fluent Spanish speaker, something she learned while growing up in Texas.

Women’s 800 meters semifinals at World Athletics Championships 2022 will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022.

