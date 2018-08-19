Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 19

Sushil Kumar will look to win his first gold at the Asiad

After a long wait, the 15-day long Asian Games 2018 is set to kick off in Jakarta and Palembang on Sunday, August 19. After a sizzling show at the Commonwealth Games in April, all Indian fans will be hoping to see a repeat of the fireworks from the Indian contingent.

On Day 1 itself, India's sporting superstars like Sushil Kumar and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action. While Srikanth has a relatively easy task of leading his team against minnows Maldives, the two-time Olympic medallist wrestler will be hoping to add to the bronze medal that he won at the Asian Games in 2006.

Also in action will be the Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler, Bajrang Punia. He grabbed a silver medal in the last edition of the Asiad and will be eyeing nothing less than a gold this time.

India's tennis stars too will be starting their campaign on Day 1 itself. After the last-minute fiasco created by Leander Paes' pull-out, the tennis pairs have been decided and they are now raring to go.

India's women's hockey team and both the kabaddi teams too will begin their quest for a medal on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule for India on Day 1

Basketball

Women’s Basketball 5x5 Preliminary - India vs Taipei at 9am

Kabaddi

Women's Team Group A - India vs Japan at 8am

Men’s Team Group A - India vs Bangladesh at 1pm, India vs Sri Lanka at 6pm

Badminton

Men’s Team event Round of 16 - India vs Maldives at 1pm

Handball

Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - India vs China at 3pm

Hockey

Women’s hockey - Pool B - India vs Indonesia at 7pm

Volleyball

Women’s Preliminary - Pool B - India vs Korea at 2.30pm

Tennis

Men's singles Round of 64 - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action from 9am

Women's singles Round of 64 - Ankita Raina, Karman Thandi in action from 9am

Mixed doubles Round of 32 - Raina and Rohan Bopanna; Thandi and Divij Sharan to play after proper rest. Action starts from 9am.

Rowing

Men’s single sculls - heats start from 8am; Dattu Baban Bhokanal in action in Heat 2

Women’s double sculls - heats start from 9.10 am; Sayali Rajendra Shelake and Pooja in action in Heat 2

Women’s pair - heats start from 8.40am; Harpreet kaur and Sanjukta Dung Dung in action in Heat 1

Men’s Double Sculls - heats start from 7.50am; Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh in action in Heat 2

Men’s Pair - heats start from 8.30am; Malkeet Singh & Gurinder Singh in action in Heat 1

Men’s Lightweight Four - heats start from 10am; India in action in Heat 2

Shooting

Women’s trap qualification - Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar from 7am

Men’s trap qualification - Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay Lakshay from 8am

10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar) qualification from 8am

10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma) qualification from 10am

Taekwondo

Women’s Team Poomsae Round of 16 - India vs Thailand at 7.40am

Wrestling

Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Sandeep Tomar vs Nazarov Rustem at 12.25pm

Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Sushil Kumar vs Batorov Adam at 11.40am

Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Bajrang vs Khasanov Sirojiddin at 1.05pm

Wushu

Men's Changquan from 8am - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam and Anjul Namdeo in action

Women’s Sanda - 52 kg - Round of 16 from 6pm; Yumnam Sanathoi Devi vs Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh (Iran)

Men’s Sanda - 56kg - Round of 32 from 6pm; Santosh Kumar vs Linn Thu Rain (Myanmar)

Men’s Sanda - 70kg Round of 16 from 6pm; Pardeep Kumar vs Khurshedzoda Mirzodalerkhon (Tajikistan)

Swimming

Sajan Prakash in 200m butterfly heats at 8am

Srihari Nataraj in 100m backstroke heats at 8am

Saurabh Sangvekar in 200m freestyle heats at 8am

Sepak takraw

Men's and women's preliminary matches from 8am

(All timings in Indian Standard Time)

Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games

Date: August 19, 2018

Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)

Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD

Live Stream: Sony Liv

For the full schedule of the 18th Asian Games, click here.