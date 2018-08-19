Asian Games 2018: India Schedule Today, Match List for August 19
After a long wait, the 15-day long Asian Games 2018 is set to kick off in Jakarta and Palembang on Sunday, August 19. After a sizzling show at the Commonwealth Games in April, all Indian fans will be hoping to see a repeat of the fireworks from the Indian contingent.
On Day 1 itself, India's sporting superstars like Sushil Kumar and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action. While Srikanth has a relatively easy task of leading his team against minnows Maldives, the two-time Olympic medallist wrestler will be hoping to add to the bronze medal that he won at the Asian Games in 2006.
Also in action will be the Commonwealth Games gold medallist grappler, Bajrang Punia. He grabbed a silver medal in the last edition of the Asiad and will be eyeing nothing less than a gold this time.
India's tennis stars too will be starting their campaign on Day 1 itself. After the last-minute fiasco created by Leander Paes' pull-out, the tennis pairs have been decided and they are now raring to go.
India's women's hockey team and both the kabaddi teams too will begin their quest for a medal on Sunday.
Here's the full schedule for India on Day 1
Basketball
Women’s Basketball 5x5 Preliminary - India vs Taipei at 9am
Kabaddi
Women's Team Group A - India vs Japan at 8am
Men’s Team Group A - India vs Bangladesh at 1pm, India vs Sri Lanka at 6pm
Badminton
Men’s Team event Round of 16 - India vs Maldives at 1pm
Handball
Women's Handball Preliminary: Group A - India vs China at 3pm
Hockey
Women’s hockey - Pool B - India vs Indonesia at 7pm
Volleyball
Women’s Preliminary - Pool B - India vs Korea at 2.30pm
Tennis
Men's singles Round of 64 - Ramkumar Ramanathan, Prajnesh Gunneswaran in action from 9am
Women's singles Round of 64 - Ankita Raina, Karman Thandi in action from 9am
Mixed doubles Round of 32 - Raina and Rohan Bopanna; Thandi and Divij Sharan to play after proper rest. Action starts from 9am.
Rowing
Men’s single sculls - heats start from 8am; Dattu Baban Bhokanal in action in Heat 2
Women’s double sculls - heats start from 9.10 am; Sayali Rajendra Shelake and Pooja in action in Heat 2
Women’s pair - heats start from 8.40am; Harpreet kaur and Sanjukta Dung Dung in action in Heat 1
Men’s Double Sculls - heats start from 7.50am; Om Prakash and Sawarn Singh in action in Heat 2
Men’s Pair - heats start from 8.30am; Malkeet Singh & Gurinder Singh in action in Heat 1
Men’s Lightweight Four - heats start from 10am; India in action in Heat 2
Shooting
Women’s trap qualification - Shreyasi Singh and Seema Tomar from 7am
Men’s trap qualification - Manavjit Singh Sandhu and Lakshay Lakshay from 8am
10m Air Rifle Mixed Team (Apurvi Chandela and Ravi Kumar) qualification from 8am
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team (Manu Bhaker and Abhishek Verma) qualification from 10am
Taekwondo
Women’s Team Poomsae Round of 16 - India vs Thailand at 7.40am
Wrestling
Men’s Freestyle 57kg - Sandeep Tomar vs Nazarov Rustem at 12.25pm
Men’s Freestyle 74kg - Sushil Kumar vs Batorov Adam at 11.40am
Men’s Freestyle 65kg - Bajrang vs Khasanov Sirojiddin at 1.05pm
Wushu
Men's Changquan from 8am - Suraj Singh Mayanglambam and Anjul Namdeo in action
Women’s Sanda - 52 kg - Round of 16 from 6pm; Yumnam Sanathoi Devi vs Mansoryan Samiroumi Elaheh (Iran)
Men’s Sanda - 56kg - Round of 32 from 6pm; Santosh Kumar vs Linn Thu Rain (Myanmar)
Men’s Sanda - 70kg Round of 16 from 6pm; Pardeep Kumar vs Khurshedzoda Mirzodalerkhon (Tajikistan)
Swimming
Sajan Prakash in 200m butterfly heats at 8am
Srihari Nataraj in 100m backstroke heats at 8am
Saurabh Sangvekar in 200m freestyle heats at 8am
Sepak takraw
Men's and women's preliminary matches from 8am
(All timings in Indian Standard Time)
Here is all you need to know about how to follow the Games
Date: August 19, 2018
Venue: Indonesia (Jakarta and Palembang)
Broadcast: Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 HD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 3 HD
Live Stream: Sony Liv
For the full schedule of the 18th Asian Games, click here.