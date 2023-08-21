BWF World Championships 2023: 3 biggest contenders for the women's doubles title

The upcoming 2023 BWF World Championships, in Copenhagen, Denmark, look set to be an enthralling affair. While the local crowd would be focussed on Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles division, there is a lot to look forward to in other categories also.

The women’s doubles contest promises to be a riveting affair. Top Asian pairs lead the charge and would be looking to seal a rare double by winning both the world championship title and the Asian Games gold.

Let’s take a look at the top three contenders for the women’s doubles title at the 2023 BWF World Championships.

#1 Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China

The top seeds from China had a recent setback when they lost the final of the last event they played in – the Japan Open. But they had won the Korea Open title the previous week. Hence, they are still the favorites.

The pair of Chen and Jia has been a major force in badminton for quite a while now. They are three-time world champions and were the silver medallist at the Tokyo Olympics. They will also be defending their title at the Asian Games next month.

However, they are far from being unbeatable as recent results have shown. China follows a ruthless policy when it comes to culling non-performing players from their system. So, if these two have to have another shot at winning the Olympic gold, they need to show their quality once more.

Being the top seeds and in reasonably good form, it would hardly be a surprise if these two end up winning the title for the fourth time.

#2 Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong of Korea

South Korean pair of Kim and Kong

The Kim-Kong pair has been in really good form over the last few months. They may be seeded third but they are coming off back-to-back wins in BWF World Tour events – in Australia Open and Japan Open.

At the Japan Open, they easily overpowered the Chinese pair of Chen and Jia in straight games to show how good they can be when they are on song. Their on-court co-ordination is beautifully complemented by brilliant shot-making skills.

This South Korean pair has been consistently around the top of the women’s doubles division. However, they are yet to win a big title. Last year, they finished as runners-up at the World Championships after losing to their biggest nemesis – Chen and Jia of China. This time, though, they seem to have the momentum going into the mega event.

#3 Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahara of Japan

Matsumoto and Nagahara are two-time world champions

There are a few Japanese pairs in contention in women’s doubles but this pair might have the best chance. Though they haven’t won too many tournaments of late, they have consistently made it to the business end of World Tour events.

Also, the fact that they have won the world title twice before works in their favor. The Japanese players are known for their stamina and ability to play long rallies. Against top pairs like Chen/Jia and Kim/Kong, this quality will be tested to the hilt.

While they have failed to clear the final hurdle in many tournaments of this year, they might just have saved their best for the last.