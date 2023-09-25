BWF World Jr. Championships: Complete list of Indians participating in the event

As the spotlight continues to shine on India's senior badminton stars, who are gearing up for the Asian Games, another group of talented and promising shuttlers is quietly making their way onto the international stage.

The junior stars of Indian badminton have set their sights on Spokane, USA, where the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships are scheduled to commence on September 25. This event presents a remarkable opportunity for these young talents to shine globally and etch their names in the world of badminton.

India has a good reason to be optimistic this year, thanks to the impressive silver medal won by S. Sankar Muthusamy in the men's singles category at the championships last year. The Indian contingent is determined to build upon this success and reach even greater heights this time around.

The tournament kicks off with the mixed team championship, where India, seeded 10th, faces a challenging Group D that includes higher-seeded Germany. Last year, India narrowly missed the top spot in their group, ultimately finishing 13th overall.

However, this year's Indian squad is armed with experience and fresh talent, making them strong contenders for a better performance.

The team benefits from the presence of experienced athletes like Unnati Hooda, Nicholas Nathan Raj, Ayush Shetty, Devika Sihag, and Radhika Sharma, all of whom are participating in their second Junior World Championships.

Their experience is complemented by the addition of Tara Shah, who currently ranks 4th in the world and is a force to be reckoned with in the women's singles category. India's top-ranked players in women's doubles, Tanvi Sharma, and Lokesh Reddy, ranked fifth in the country in the men’s singles category, add further depth to the team's roster.

Individual Championships

Following the mixed-team event, the individual championships will take center stage. Tara Shah and Unnati Hooda, along with Devika Sihag, will spearhead India's efforts in the women's singles category, Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, and Lokesh Reddy will represent the nation in the men's singles event.

In the three doubles events, Indian pairs Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora (men's doubles), Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty (women's doubles), and Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar (mixed doubles) will aim to make their mark on the global stage.

Promising Athletes

Unnati Hooda in action, Image Courtesy- Insidesport

Unnati Hooda has already made a name for herself at the senior level, becoming the youngest Indian to win a BWF World Tour title. Tara Shah, fresh off a win at the India International Challenge held in Pune earlier this month, is in great form. Additionally, Shreyanshi and Vennala K secured gold in the women's doubles, adding to the optimism surrounding Indian badminton.

A lot of hope is pinned on these young athletes to secure medals at this prestigious event.

Preparation for the Championships

In preparation for the championships, Indian badminton stalwarts have been diligently training at the national camp at the Badminton Association of India's (BAI) state-of-the-art facility in Guwahati. The recently inaugurated 40,000-square-foot facility stands as a testament to BAI's commitment to nurturing and developing India's badminton talent.

Sanjay Mishra, the General Secretary of BAI, expressed his optimism, stating:

"The modern-day facilities in this center will provide a comprehensive ecosystem that nurtures athletes, coaches, and sports professionals to reach their full potential. It will contribute significantly to the growth of sports by creating an environment that promotes excellence and innovation. We also plan to expand this center further to help train more players in the future."

As the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships in Spokane, USA, draw near, the entire nation is cheering them on, hoping for a stellar performance and a podium finish.

The Junior World Championships are not just an opportunity for India's young shuttlers to showcase their talent but also a stepping stone towards a bright future in international badminton. As the world watches India's senior and junior badminton players in action, there is no doubt that the future of Indian badminton is exceedingly promising and bright.

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Team Event)

Boys' Singles - Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, and Nicholas Nathan Raj

Girls' Singles - Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, and Shriyanshi Valishetty

Boys' Doubles - Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, and Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles - Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, and Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles - Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, and Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar

Indian Junior Badminton Squad (Individual Event)

Boys' Singles - Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, and Lokesh Reddy

Girls' Singles - Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, and Devika Sihag

Boys' Doubles - Nicholas Nathan Raj/Tushar Suveer, and Divyam Arora/Mayank Arora

Girls' Doubles - Radhika Sharma/Tanvi Sharma, and Vennala K/Shriyanshi Valishetty

Mixed Doubles - Samarveer/Radhika Sharma, and Sathwik Reddy K/Vaishnavi Khadkekar