BWF World Tour finals 2018: PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma progress into the semi-finals

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 59 // 14 Dec 2018, 17:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

PV Sindhu and Sameer Verma progress into the semi-finals of BWF World Tour 2018

It was a good day for the Indian shuttlers as Sameer Verma defeated Kantaphon Wangcharoen and progressed into the semi-finals of BWF World Tour finals played at Guangzhou, China on Friday.

PV Sindhu had already secured a spot in the semi-finals after winning the first two matches, whereas Sameer Verma defeated Tommy Sugiarto in yesterday's match to secure his spot.

PV Sindhu defeated USA star, Zhang Beiwen in two straight games. In the first game, Zhang got off to a great start taking an early 4-0 lead and continued to build the lead to 6-4. Sindhu then came back strongly to take an 8-6 lead.

At the interval, the Indian led 11-8. After the interval, Sindhu showed her class and won the first set 21-9 easily.

The second game saw much more aggression from PV Sindhu who began with a 4-0 lead and maintained the lead to 7-4. Zhang made a strong comeback to reduce the gap to just two points heading into the interval.

At the interval, Sindhu led 11-9. After the break, Zhang made an effort to come back into the game but Sindhu won the second set 21-12 to move into the semi-finals. PV Sindhu topped the group, having won all three matches.

Sameer Verma also progress into the semi-finals

Sameer Verma defeated Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in two straight games. It was a great start by Wangcharoen, who took a 3-0 lead.

Sameer Verma showed his aggression, however, and played some wonderful strokes to put pressure on Wangcharoen. At the interval, the Indian led 11-6. After the interval, Sameer Verma continued his attacking play and won the first set 21-9.

Advertisement

In the second game, Sameer Verma made a fantastic start taking an early 4-0 lead and continued to have a commanding lead of 7-2. The Thai player showed fighting spirit to reduce the gap to 7-8 in favour of Sameer Verma. Both players fought for each point. At the interval, Sameer Verma had a slender lead of just 11-10.

After the interval, Verma increased the pace of the game and won the second set 21-18 despite the Kantaphon Wangcharoen making a comeback. Sameer Verma won 2 out of 3 matches in his Group.

Both Indian shuttlers will play in the Semi-finals tomorrow.

Advertisement