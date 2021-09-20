Chirag Sen, Kiran George and Ira Sharma get seedings in Polish International Badminton Series

Chirag Sen, Kiran George and Ira Sharma have received seedings in the Polish International Series Badminton tournament which will be held at Zakopane, Poland from September 23 to 26.

The four-day tournament will be organized by the Polish Badminton Association under the auspices of the Badminton World Federation.

Twenty-three-year-old Chirag Sen will be the fourth seed in the men’s singles with Kiran George right behind him, according to the seedings released by the organizers on Monday.

In the women’s singles, 21-year-old Ira Sharma, world No. 145, has been given a sixth seeding in the Polish meet.

Besides these three seeded players there are several Indians who will be participating in this annual Polish tournament.

The qualifying rounds will get underway on September 23 while the finals will be played on Sunday.

Arynaman Tandon, Raghu Mariswamy and Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian will be the top three seeds in the men's singles qualifiers.

Ukraine champion Priyanshu Rajawat will play qualifiers in Polish tourney

Priyanshu Rajawat, who won his second International Series title in Ukraine on September 10 beating compatriot K Sathish Kumar in the final, has been given the tenth seeding.

Anirudh Janardhanan (14th) and Harshit Aggarwal (16th) complete the seedings list as far as the qualifiers are concerned.

Kiran George has been given the fifth seeding in the men's singles

There are three Indian eves in the seedings in the qualifying. Prerana Neeluri (2nd), Tanishq Mamilla Palli (3rd) and SS Lakshmi Priyanka Subramanian (5th) will try to make it to the main draw through qualifications.

In men’s doubles qualifying, India’s Kathiravun Concheepuran Manivannan and Santhosh Gajendran received second seeding.

It will be interesting to see the performance of Kiran George and Priyanshu Rajawat in the Polish International Series.

Kerala youngster Kiran did no harm to his growing reputation as India’s fast emerging men’s singles shuttler by winning the Indian team selection trials in Hyderabad earlier this month.

By clinching top position in the trials, 21-year-old Kiran, who is ranked 101 in the world, booked his berth in the Thomas Cup squad.

Priyanshu is also regarded as a future Indian prospect in the men’s singles category. Although he could not secure his spot in the Thomas Cup, he bounced back by emerging the champion in the Ukraine International Series.

Ira Sharma will try to overcome the recent disappointing performances by excelling in Poland.

Seedings for Indian players in Polish International Series

Men’s singles

4. Chirag Sen

5. Kiran George

Women’s singles

6. Ira Sharma.

