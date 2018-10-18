×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Denmark Open 2018: Saina Nehwal beats Yamaguchi to move into the quarter finals 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
193   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:21 IST

Saina Nehwal stuns Yamaguchi
Saina Nehwal stuns Yamaguchi

Star Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal stunned World Number 2 Akane Yamaguchi in two straight sets of Super Level 750 tournament played at Odense Park, Denmark on Thursday. It was an outstanding performance by Saina, who showed great fighting spirit, and defeated the strong Japanese player.

In the first game, Yamaguchi got off to a perfect start taking an early 4-0 lead. Saina made a strong comeback into the game, taking 6 successive points. Both players took alternate points till 10-10. Saina Nehwal had a slender lead of 11-10 at the interval. After the interval, the Indian played aggressive badminton, and did not allow Yamaguchi to play her natural game. Nehwal won the first game 21-15.

The second set also began in the same way as the first one with Yamaguchi taking an early 4-0 lead. Saina Nehwal made a strong comeback to reduce the margin. At the interval, the Japanese led 11-8. After the interval, the Indian played with aggression and levelled scores at 12-12. It was a great display by Saina, who dominated Yamaguchi after the interval. She won the second set 21-17 to move into the quarter finals.

Nehwal will take on Okuhara in the quarter finals. The Indian lost to Okuhara in the Korea Open event, and will be seeking revenge.

Sai Praneeth lost in the first round to China's Huang in three games. Praneeth won the first game 21-12, before losing the next two sets 14-21, 15-21 to be knocked out of the tournament. K Srikanth will take on Lin Dan in the 2nd round today, while Sameer Verma will also take on Jonathan Christie in the 2nd round.

Saina Nehwal has been in good form this year, and will be looking to prove her worth in tomorrow’s match against Okuhara. 

Topics you might be interested in:
Denmark Open Badminton 2018 Saina Nehwal Sai Praneeth 2018 Denmark Open Schedule 2018 Denmark Open Results
Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
I am ardent cricket fan and want to work with you
Denmark Open 2018: Saina moves into 2nd round, Sindhu...
RELATED STORY
Denmark Open 2018: Kidambi Srikanth progresses to 2nd round
RELATED STORY
BWF World Championships 2018 Day 4: PV Sindhu, Saina...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal eases into the quarter finals 
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Saina Nehwal settles for bronze, PV...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal squanders four match points...
RELATED STORY
World Badminton Championships 2018: Saina Nehwal and PV...
RELATED STORY
China Open 2018: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu and Kidambi...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal vs Nozomi Okuhara...
RELATED STORY
Korea Open 2018: Saina Nehwal sets up quarter-final clash...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us