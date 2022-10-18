Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting preview, head-to-head, prediction & live streaming details

Reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen will open his Denmark Open 2022 campaign against World No. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in Odense on Wednesday, October 19.

Sen's last couple of outings since his glorious run in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham haven't been up to the mark. The 21-year-old lost a three-game nail-biter to compatriot HS Prannoy in the Round of 16 of the BWF World Championships.

His Japan Open outing was even more short-lived as he was bundled out in three games by Kenta Nishimota in the first round.

Having recharged his batteries, Sen will be eager to get back to winning ways in the European swing. He is currently placed at a career-high ranking of No. 8 and is India's top-ranked men's singles shuttler at the moment.

In Ginting, Sen has been drawn against an opponent he has already beaten in the past. The Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy product will be keen to win this game and hopefully make it deep into the Denmark Open.

Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Head-to-head & prediction

Sen has a flawless 2-0 record against Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in their head-to-head. Both their meetings have taken place this year.

Sen thrashed the Indonesian 21-7, 21-9 at the German Open in March this year. He then had to work hard to earn a 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win in their next meeting at the Thomas Cup final in May.

Clearly, Ginting has found it difficult to counter the Indian's game. That said, the 25-year-old can never be counted out. He notably has the experience of collecting a prestigious bronze medal at the Olympic Games last year.

Ginting also has a bronze from the Asian Games, apart from four titles on the BWF World Tour. This year hasn't been the best for the young Indonesian, but he still managed to lift the trophy at the BWF Super 500 Singapore Open in July.

Ginting reached the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships post his title triumph. With his back injury flaring up, he decided to withdraw from the Japan Open.

Both Ginting and Sen haven't played at the highest level of the sport in a while. It remains to be seen if they will be rusty when they clash at the Denmark Open.

Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Date and time

Lakshya Sen will take on Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the men's singles first-round match at the Denmark Open 2022 on Wednesday.

Date: October 19, 2022.

Timing: Approx. 1:00 pm local time/ 4:30 pm IST.

Lakshya Sen vs Anthony Sinisuka Ginting: Where to watch & live streaming details

The Denmark Open 2022 is being broadcast live in India on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD channels. The matches can also be streamed live on Voot Select.

Live streaming is available on YouTube on BWF.TV in selected territories as well.

