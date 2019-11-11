Fuzhou China Open 2019: 'Minions' Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo create history by winning 4th consecutive title

Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo

The numero uno ranked and three-time defending champions pair of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo from Indonesia scripted history by winning their fourth consecutive title at the Fuzhou China Open when they beat fourth-seeded Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan in the final of this year's China Open 2019.

Gideon and Sukamuljo, known as 'Minions' in the badminton circuit, continued their supremacy in the men's doubles by winning their eighth title of the year and fourth Super 750 World Tour title.

The Indonesians won the title by a 21-17, 21-9 margin, and in just 33 minutes which brought about a third straight loss for Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda to the Minions, and a 10th loss from 15 head-to-head encounters.

Yuki Fukushima (in action) and Sayaka Hirota

Three-time World Champions Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota held their own to win the women's doubles title at the Fuzhou China Open when they beat Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea by a 21-17, 21-15 margin in 49 minutes.

The tough competition in the women's doubles division shone a light on the fact that quality players from China, Korea and Japan are putting in their best efforts to qualify for the Olympics with some strong performances in the global competitions. Additionally, given that there are only two Olympic quotas available in each category per country, the push for supremacy is a lot higher.

Zheng S Wei and Huang Ya Quiong

There was a massive turnaround in the mixed doubles category as two-time defending champions and World No.1 ranked Zheng Si Wei and Huang Yaquiong of China lost the final to their compatriots, Wang Yiluy and Huang Dongping by a 21-14, 21-13 margin in just 32 minutes.

This is the first time that the two-time World Champions from China failed to win the title in their third consecutive final, which sent out a strong message that Si Wei and Yaquiong are not invincible and are indeed beatable.