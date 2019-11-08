Fuzhou China Open 2019: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Li Junhui/Liu Yu Chen, quarter-finals, where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

The Indian duo is in a purple patch right now.

There is no stopping the phenomenal duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty as they remain the last standing men for the Indian contingent in the Fuzhou China Open. With the Indian shuttlers crashing out miserably at very early stages of the tournament, the only saving grace for India is the fiery duo which is playing exceptionally well currently.

The Indian pair ousted the sixth seeds and World No. 6 pair of Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-18, 21-23, 21-11 and with that, they gained entry into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Both Rankireddy and Shetty are enjoying a wonderful phase in their career and their performance graph has considerably lifted ever since their coach changed. With the training shifting to more physical aspects, both Shetty and Rankireddy are capable of sustaining themselves longer in matches and dig deeper.

While playing long matches was an issue earlier, it seems like the duo have finally conquered that obstacle and are fired up in every match. Ranked at number 9 currently, the pair have made it to their second consecutive China Open Super 750 quarter-final aside from having won the Thailand Open earlier this year and finishing as runners-up in the French Open. It has been quite the surreal dream run for them as they await a meeting with the world number three Chinese pair of Li Junhui and Liu Yu Chen and hopefully convert it into another win and keep the banner of Indian badminton flying high.

Key facts

Tournament: Fuzhou China Open 2019

Category: BWF Super 750

Location: Fuzhou, China

Venue: Haixia Olympics Sports Center

Prize Money: US$700,000

Schedule: [3] Li Junhui/Liu Yu Chen v [9] Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty not before 10:50 A.M local time or 8:30 A.M IST on November 8, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The matches will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live stream details and info for the matches

The matches can be tracked on the official BWF website.