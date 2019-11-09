Fuzhou China Open 2019, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya, Semifinal, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more
Literally, the trending power couple now in the Indian badminton scene, the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty powered past the Chinese No. 3 seeds in the quarterfinals of the China Open. Rankireddy and Shetty took on Li Junhui/Liu Yu Chen and extended their dominance over the Chinese pair at 2-1 by handing them a straight games defeat.
The beginning of the match was pretty tight but soon it gave away to the Indian pair getting a lead after the first game break. There was no looking back for Rankireddy and Shetty after that as they stormed into the semifinals with a 21-19, 21-15 win.
The Indian duo, who are currently the only saving grace about the tournament, has managed to keep the Indian flag still hoisted high as they set up their semi-final date with top seeds Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya.
The Thailand Open winners will get an opportunity for a rematch on Saturday when they meet the Indonesian top seeds against whom they lost in the French Open finals recently. In a refurbished form, the Indian duo is keen to make some more damage while climbing up the ranking charts to No. 7 with their quarter-final victory yesterday.
If all goes well, Rankireddy and Shetty might actually have a good chance at the semi-finals, provided they can play a strong and consistent game. The Indonesian pair can be deadly and the Indian pair must give it their all for a chance place at the finals of the China Open.
Here is all you need to know about Fuzhou China Open 2019 Schedule:
Tournament: Fuzhou China Open 2019
Category: BWF Super 750
Location: Fuzhou, China
Venue: Haixia Olympics Sports Center
Prize Money: US$700,000
Schedule: [1] Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya v [9] Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty not before 4:30 P.M local time or 2 P.M IST on November 9, 2019
Where to watch the matches in India?
The matches will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Live stream details and info for the matches
The matches can be tracked on the official BWF website.