Fuzhou China Open 2019, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya, Semifinal, Where to watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream details and more

Sohinee Basu FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview 09 Nov 2019, 07:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

With the quarters done and dusted, the Indian pair are eyeing for a semifinal victory

Literally, the trending power couple now in the Indian badminton scene, the pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty powered past the Chinese No. 3 seeds in the quarterfinals of the China Open. Rankireddy and Shetty took on Li Junhui/Liu Yu Chen and extended their dominance over the Chinese pair at 2-1 by handing them a straight games defeat.

The beginning of the match was pretty tight but soon it gave away to the Indian pair getting a lead after the first game break. There was no looking back for Rankireddy and Shetty after that as they stormed into the semifinals with a 21-19, 21-15 win.

The Indian duo, who are currently the only saving grace about the tournament, has managed to keep the Indian flag still hoisted high as they set up their semi-final date with top seeds Marcus Gideon Fernaldi/Kevin Sanjaya.

The Thailand Open winners will get an opportunity for a rematch on Saturday when they meet the Indonesian top seeds against whom they lost in the French Open finals recently. In a refurbished form, the Indian duo is keen to make some more damage while climbing up the ranking charts to No. 7 with their quarter-final victory yesterday.

If all goes well, Rankireddy and Shetty might actually have a good chance at the semi-finals, provided they can play a strong and consistent game. The Indonesian pair can be deadly and the Indian pair must give it their all for a chance place at the finals of the China Open.

Here is all you need to know about Fuzhou China Open 2019 Schedule:

Tournament: Fuzhou China Open 2019

Category: BWF Super 750

Location: Fuzhou, China

Venue: Haixia Olympics Sports Center

Advertisement

Prize Money: US$700,000

Schedule: [1] Marcus Fernaldi Gideon/Kevin Sanjaya v [9] Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty not before 4:30 P.M local time or 2 P.M IST on November 9, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The matches will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live stream details and info for the matches

The matches can be tracked on the official BWF website.