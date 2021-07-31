He Bingjiao: All you need to know about PV Sindhu's opponent in the bronze medal match

He Bingjiao is one of the top shuttlers in the world; her brilliance on the court makes her a tricky opponent to face. The Chinese shutter is all set to square off against PV Sindhu in the bronze medal match on Sunday, August 1. Ahead of their match, here are a few things you need to know about He Bingjiao.

He Bing Jiao #CHN put up a spirited display to oust 3rd seed Nozomi Okuhara #JPN to book a place in the Semi Finals.#Badminton #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/KagvyWISzK — Badminton Updates (@badmintonupdate) July 30, 2021

He Bingjiao's early days in badminton

He Bingjiao started her career at the age of seven. Her parents were also involved in sports, which motivated her to excel right from her childhood. She made her international debut at 13. After making her senior international debut at the 2013 Vietnam Open, she bagged the girls' singles gold medal at the Summer Youth Olympics the following year.

What is He Bingjiao's world ranking?

He Bingjiao is currently world No. 9 in the BWF rankings.

How many medals has He Bingjiao won in her career?

He Bingjiao is one of the most decorated shuttlers. She was a real menace on the junior circuit, where she won plenty of tournaments. In the 2014 Youth Olympics Games, she won gold in the singles and bronze in the mixed team event. She is a two-time Junior World Champion and has won five medals in total at the World Junior Championships.

She continued her success when she moved into the senior level. The 24-year-old shuttler is a 2018 Asian Games silver medalist. She also has multiple titles in the mixed team and women's doubles event.

Bingjiao's biggest achievement remains the World Championships bronze she won in 2018.

He Bingjiao's semifinal loss against Chen Yufei

Though she tried her level best to stage a comeback, He Bingjiao lost her semifinal match against her Chinese counterpart Chin Yufei. Chin was the better shuttler on the day, beating her opponent 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 to advance into the finals. This set Bingjiao up for a bronze medal match against India's PV Sindhu.

He Bingjiao and her record against PV Sindhu

He Bingjiao will face a familiar opponent in the bronze medal match. The Chinese shuttler has faced Sindhu nine times, with Bingjao coming out on top on six of those occasions. However, all the games between the two have been close calls and Bingjiao can definitely expect a tough fight from Sindhu, whose quest for gold was put to rest by Tai Tzu-ying.

P.V Sindhu will take on WR 9 He Bingjiao in Bronze medal match tomorrow (1700 hrs IST).

H2H: Sindhu trailing 6-9 against the Chinese. #tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/WW6APU6V7J — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 31, 2021

Both these shuttlers have a lot of talent, which promises to make this bronze medal match an interesting one. Bingjiao has a lot of medals in her display showcase but an Olympic medal remains amiss. Meanwhile, Sindhu will look to set aside the disappointment from the semis and give her best against the Chinese to win her second Olympic medal.

When is the bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao?

The bronze medal match between PV Sindhu and He Bingjiao is scheduled for August 1 at 5 PM IST.

