Hong Kong Open 2019, Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Preview 15 Nov 2019, 01:01 IST SHARE

Kidambi Srikanth

Kidambi Srikanth remains the only unbeaten Indian shuttler at the Hong Kong Open 2019 as he reached the quarterfinals on Thursday. He defeated his Indian compatriot Sourabh Verma 21-11, 15-21, 21-19 in a tightly-fought battle. Srikanth will now face China's Chen Long in his next round.

The former World No. 1 is looking for his first title on the BWF World Tour in 2019. It was in April this year that the 13th-ranked player had last reached a quarterfinal on the BWF Tour.

The all-India clash with Sourabh Verma at the Hong Kong Open lasted about an hour in what was Srikanth's first match at the event. He had earlier received a walkover in his first round after Kento Momota withdrew from the tournament.

His next match against Long will be something Srikanth would be wary of. The Chinese defeated Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in the first round and then went past Wang Tzu Wei in the second round. The French Open winner would be looking to get his hands on his second trophy this season and could be a fierce opponent for the Indian.

With other Indian shuttlers out of the tournament, Srikanth would be looking to keep India's hopes alive and go past Long. However, history does not stand with the Indian. In their past seven meetings, Long has won six matches while Srikanth has managed to win just one. It will be interesting to see if Srikanth can make it 2-6 as they meet for the eighth time.

Here is the Hong Kong Open 2019 Schedule

Tournament: Yonex Hong Kong Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong

Advertisement

Dates: November 12-17, 2019

Match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chen Long at approx 11:30 am IST on 15 November, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Hong Kong Open matches will be telecast on Star Sports 3 in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream is not available in the Indian subcontinent.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the Hong Kong Open 2019 Score, Hong Kong Open Results, Hong Kong Open News and much more