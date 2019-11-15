Hong Kong Open 2019, Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Kidambi Srikanth.

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth marched into the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open 2019 when Chen Long retired owing to an injury soon after the first set was over. It was Srikanth's second win over the reigning Olympic champion in eight encounters. Srikanth is now up against Lee Cheuk Yiu of Hong Kong on Saturday.

The quarter-final match between Srikanth and Chen lasted for only 15 minutes with the Indian winning the first set 21-13. Srikanth had taken an early lead in the set, and moved on to 15-4 in no time. The former world number one soon took the set before Long decided to quit the match due to an injury. He also seemed to be struggling with his movement during the entire first set.

In the last four, Srikanth will face the home favourite Lee Cheuk Yiu, who defeated Viktor Axelsen 21-14, 21-19. It will be the second face off between the duo, with the last one coming in at the India Open 2018. Srikanth had defeated Lee in straight sets then.

Srikanth is playing in a semifinal of the BWF tournament this year for the first time since March's Indian Open where he ended up as a runner up. He will be looking to repeat his previous result over Lee in the semis and go for the title fight at Hong Kong.

Here is the Hong Kong Open 2019 Schedule

Tournament: Yonex Hong Kong Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong

Dates: November 12-17, 2019

Match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Cheuk Yiu at approx 16:30 IST on 16 November, 2019

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Hong Kong Open matches will be telecast on Star Sports 3 in India.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Hong Kong Open Live Stream is available in the Indian subcontinent on Hotstar.com.

