Hong Kong Open 2019, Kidambi Srikanth vs Sourabh Verma: Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar Preview 14 Nov 2019, 06:41 IST

Kidambi Srikanth

Top Indian male shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will face off against Sourabh Verma in the second round of Hong Kong Open 2019 on Thursday. Srikanth had earlier received a walkover in his first-round match after his opponent and the current World No.1 Kento Momota withdrew just before the tournament started.

Sourabh Verma, on the other hand, defeated Brice Leverdez 21-11, 21-15 in his first-round match and made quick work of the Frenchman's challenge to seal a 36 minute-win. The Indian had come into the tournament after winning a qualifier match against Tanongsak Saensomboonsuk.

Srikanth has not been in his best form this year. Apart from reaching the finals of India Open in March, the Indian has failed to produce a quality result. He also slipped out of the top 10 male shuttler's ladder of the BWF Rankings and is currently placed 13th on the list. He will be looking to emulate his 2017 form when he won four titles.

The 26-year old have the 2019 Fuzhou China Open a miss earlier this month, after having lost in the first round of the 2019 French Open in October this year.

Sourabh is the fourth male Indian shuttler to move to the second round of this year's event to join Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Prannoy H. S. In a bid to clinch his first Super 500 title, Sourabh will be looking to go past his compatriot and in the process, improve his 38th rank in the BWF rankings.

Here is the Hong Kong Open 2019 Schedule

Tournament: Yonex Hong Kong Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong

Dates: November 12-17, 2019

Match: Kidambi Srikanth vs Sourabh Verma

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Hong Kong Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com.