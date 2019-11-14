Hong Kong Open 2019, PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan : Where to watch, TV schedule, live stream details and more

Rajan Jaykar

PV Sindhu

PV Sindhu sailed into the second round of the Hong Kong Open 2019 with an easy win over Korea's Kim Ga Eun, and she will now face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan in the Round of 32 on Thursday.

Ranked 6th in the women's division, Sindhu is the only female Indian player who will participate in the second round at the event, after Saina Nehwal lost her first-round match.

Sindhu looked in a great form during her match against Kim Ga Eun. Winning the match 21-15, 21-16 in just 36 minutes, Sindhu was at her best against her opponent. However, the fact is that Sindhu has been trying to find form since a few months, and not only has she gone title-less, the reigning World Champion has not managed to reach a single final since August 2019.

However, the Hyderabad shuttler told the media after her first round win at Hong Kong that she has focused on being injury free, with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics inching closer. She will try to go the distance at this tournament and lift her first BWF World Tour title of 2019.

Playing against Busanan, who is currently ranked 18th in the world, Sindhu will fancy her chances of picking up a win. If she goes on to win the match, she will square off against the winner from the Akane Yagamuchi vs Aya Ohori match.

Here are the PV Sindhu match details and Hong Kong Open 2019 Schedule

Tournament: Yonex Hong Kong Open 2019

Category: Super 500

Prize Money: US$400,000

Venue: Hong Kong Coliseum, Hong Kong

Dates: November 12-17, 2019

Match: PV Sindhu vs Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Not before 17:30 IST, 14th November)

Where to watch the matches in India?

The Hong Kong Open matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Live Stream Details and Info for the matches

Live Stream will be available on Hotstar.com.