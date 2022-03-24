Is Zach LaVine playing tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans? | 2021-22 NBA season

Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have endured a rough spell since February 26. They have lost nine of their 12 outings since then.

The Bulls started the season on an incredible note, winning seven of their first ten games. It was the product of an outstanding offseason, but injuries have made things a tad difficult for the Eastern Conference team.

During the offseason, the Bulls acquired DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso to join LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Those signings created a balance on both ends of the court, one that led the Bulls to the No. 1 spot in the conference standings at one point in the season.

However, the Bulls have now lost four of their last five games, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of reigning champions, the Milwaukee Bucks. It was a complete mauling as the Bucks finished the game with a 28-point advantage.

The Bulls have only gone 1-3 during this stretch. Zach LaVine’s last four games since sitting out a game with knee soreness:SAC: 27 PTS, 6 AST, 8-18 FGUTA: 33 PTS, 5 AST, 11-20 FGPHX: 12 PTS, 9 AST, 1-7 FGTOR: 26 PTS, 6 AST, 9-18 FGThe Bulls have only gone 1-3 during this stretch. https://t.co/27tehIQl64

Getting back to winning ways will not be easy, but they need to close the season on a high note to avoid dropping into the play-in spot. The Bulls will play the first of their last ten games later tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans, and LaVine's availability is in question.

What is Zach LaVine's status for tonight's game against the New Orleans Pelicans?

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls shoots the ball against Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Bulls have released their injury report ahead of tonight's tie against the Pelicans and LaVine is on it. He is listed as "probable" with knee soreness.

Several injuries have sidelined LaVine throughout the season, but he has not sat out for an extended period. His being on the injury report is for injury management more than anything else, as they will need him firing on all cylinders during the postseason.

The All-Star guard has been sensational, despite early worries about compatibility with DeRozan. His importance to the team has not diminished, as he is still one of the key players on the roster.

In 59 appearances this season, Zach LaVine is averaging 24.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 47.9% from their field. Without him, the Bulls have a 8-5 record, with most of their victories coming against teams under .500.

