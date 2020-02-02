Kento Momota all set to return to training after recovering fully from accident

Momota was involved in a dangerous car accident on January 13

The entire badminton world missed a beat when Kento Momota was involved in a dangerous car accident that killed his driver. Luckily, the two-time World Champion suffered relatively minor injuries that didn’t have a lasting effect. Now, the Japanese superstar is all set to return to training and consequently, to action.

According to BWF’s website, Momota will join the Japanese national team for their training camp that begins tomorrow. This camp is being organised keeping in mind the major tournaments coming up, especially the prestigious All England Open – which, apart from its historical significance, also happens to be a Super 1000 event in the BWF World Tour.

Momota is the defending champion at this event and would go in as the favourite this time also. The head coach of the Japanese team Park Joo Bong will be overseeing the training. He expressed his joy at Momota’s presence in the training camp.

Momota would be defending his title at All England Championships

“I’m really happy to be able to participate in the training camp for the Japan national team starting on February 3 as scheduled. We will do our best to practice while watching (Momota’s) recovery from injury. And we are preparing for the current target, the All England Open 2020. Thank you for your continued support for the Japan national team,” Park was quoted as saying by the BWF website.

The unfortunate accident that Momota was involved in happened on January 13 in Kuala Lumpur – a day after the Japanese shuttler had won the Malaysia Masters event. Thankfully, the reigning World Champion suffered a minor nasal bone fracture. The whole badminton world would be keenly awaiting his return to the court.