Mithun Manjunath, Unnati Hooda cause upsets; Malvika Bansod, Ashmita Chaliha, Tanya in Odisha Open quarters

Mithun Manjunath and Unnati Hooda caused upsets as they sailed into the Odisha Open quarterfinals at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack on Thursday.

Unseeded Mithun Manjunath shocked seventh seed Cheam June Wei of Malaysia 21-11, 21-18 in their men’s singles third round encounter.

World No. 85 Mithun needed 40 minutes to oust the experienced Malaysian and reach the BWF World Tour Super 100 tournament quarters.

Chean June Wei of Malaysia, world No. 71, fought hard towards the end of the match but Mithun hung on to his early lead and completed the task in straight games.

25-year-old Cheam Wei, who celebrated his birthday last Sunday, found Mithun’s powerful shots too hot to handle. In-form Mithun wasted little time in wrapping up the first game to put his opponent under pressure.

Karnataka’s Mithun maintained the same tempo in the second game too. Mithun, who won the All India Senior Rankings tournament last month in Hyderabad, looked in control against the higher-ranked opponent.

Mithun to face compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat for a spot in semis

Mithun will take on Indian compatriot Priyanshu Rajawat for a spot in the semifinals on Friday. Mithun will have to maintain his current form to get the better of the equally talented Priyanshu.

World No. 100 Priyanshu thumped K Sathish Kumar 21-13, 21-12 in exactly half an hour to seal his spot in the last eight.

In a minor upset, Tharun Mannepalli surprised world No. 199 Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-18, 21-17 in 44 minutes. World No. 756 Tharun reached his maiden Super 100 tournament quarterfinals in the process.

Third seed Subhankar Dey prevailed over C Rahul Yadav 21-16, 21-14 without any trouble. Kiran George also moved into the men's singles quarterfinals with an easy 21-12, 21-13 win over compatriot Chirag Sen in another second-round match.

Ansal Yadav rallied to down Siddharth Pratap Singh 17-21, 21-18, 21-12 in 50 minutes.

Chhattisgarh youngster Siddharth Pratap Singh toppled sixth seed Xiaodong Sheng of Canada on Wednesday but failed to overcome Ansal on Thursday.

Unnati Hooda shocks eighth seed Disha Gupta of USA

Upcoming Indian shuttler Unnati Hooda stunned eighth seed and world No. 99 Disha Gupta of the USA 21-6, 21-9 in just 20 minutes. The world No. 418 will clash with Samiya Imad Farooqui in the quarters.

Maintaining her brilliant form, Malvika Bansod made short work of compatriot and junior world No.1 Tasnim Mir in straight games.

Nagpur shuttler Malvika took just over half an hour to oust 16-year-old Tasnim 21-13, 21-15 in the women’s singles pre-quarterfinals.

20-year-old Malvika will take on teenage Bengaluru girl Tanya Hemanth, who accounted for Vijetha Harish in straight games.

Fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha also booked a spot in the quarterfinals as she got the better of compatriot Anupama Upadhyay 21-17, 21-16. Assam left-handed shuttler Ashmita will lock horns with Rucha Sawant, who prevailed over Nikki Rapria to reach the last eight.

In the mixed doubles event, the Indian pairing of Dhruv Rawat and Shikha Gautam lost 11-21, 14-21 to the Sri Lankan duo of Sachin Dias and Thilini Hendahewa in the second round.

Ayush Makhija and Deeksha Choudhar handed Chirag Arora and Nish Rapria a 21-5 21-16 loss to move to the quarterfinals.

Indian Results (Pre-quarterfinals)

Men's singles

3-Subhankar Dey bt C Rahul Yadav 21-16, 21-14 (33 minutes)

Mithun Manjunath bt 7-Cheam June Wei (Malaysia) 21-11, 21-18 (40 minutes)

Ansal Yadav bt Siddharth Pratap Singh 17-21, 21-18, 21-12 (50 minutes)

Kaushal Dharmamer bt Kiran Kumar Mekala 21-15, 21-6 (29 minutes)

Kiran George bt Chirag Sen 21-12, 21-13 (33 minutes)

Priyanshu Rajawat bt Sathish Kumar K 21-13, 21-12 (30 minutes)

Abhyansh Singh bt Abhishek Saini 18-21, 21-17, 21-18 (49 minutes)

Tharun Mannepalli bt Meiraba Luwang Maisnam 21-18, 21-17 (44 minutes)

Malvika Bansod beat Tasnim Mir 21-13, 21-15 in the women's singles on Thursday. (Picture: BAI)

Women’s singles

5-Ashmita Chaliha bt Anupama Upadhyaya 21-17, 21-16 (31 minutes)

Malvika Bansod bt Tasnim Mir 21-13, 21-15 (33 minutes)

Tanya Hemanth bt Vijetha Harish 21-7, 21-17 (29 minutes)

Samiya Imad Farooqui bt Anjana Kumari 21-11, 21-13 (27 minutes)

Unnati Hooda bt 8-Disha Gupta (USA) 21-6, 21-9 (20 minutes)

Smit Toshniwal bt Ananya Praveen 21-12, 21-17 (33 minutes)

Rhucha Sawant bt Nikki Rapria 21-14, 21-16 (23 minutes)

Deepshikha Singh lost to Ishika Jaiswal (USA) 21-18, 25-27, 18-21 (75 minutes)

Men’s doubles

5-Krishna Prasad G-Vishnuvardhan Goud P bt Achutaditya Rao D-Venkata Harsha VRV 21-12, 21-17 (29 minutes)

Ravikrishna PS-Sankar Prasad U bt Vazid Ali-Vikas Chauhan 21-8, 21-4 (16 minutes)

8-Tushar Sharma-Vinay Kumar Singh bt Ravi-Chirag Arora 22-20, 21-14 (34 minutes)

Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith (Jr) bt Bhavya Chhabra-Garv Sahni 21-14, 21-8 (24 minutes)

Senthil Vel G-Gobinath V lost to Sachin Dias-Buwaneka Goonethilleka (Sri Lanka) 16-21, 14-21 (29 minutes)

Women’s doubles

8-Sanyogita Ghorpade-Shruti Mishra bt Mehreen Riza-Arathi Sara Sunil 17-21, 21-18, 21-17 (46 minutes)

Palak Arora-Unnati Hooda bt Nikki Rapria-Nishu Rapria 21-12, 21-8 (23 minutes)

Srivedya Gurazada-Ishika Jaiswal bt Haritha MH-Ashna Roy 23-21, 21-16 (32 minutes)

Arul Bala R-Nila Valluvan bt Poorvi Singh-Anisha Wase 21-5, 21-7 (18 minutes)

Mixed doubles

MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly bt 6-Raju Mohamed Rehan-Jamaludeen Anees Kowsar 21-18, 21-5 (23 minutes)

Mauryan Kathiravan-Kuhan Balashri bt Pruthvi Koka-Muskaan Khan 23-25, 21-15, 21-11 (48 minutes)

Ayush Makhija-Deeksha Choudhary bt Chirag Arora-Nishu Rapria 21-5, 21-16 (26 minutes)

Rahul Kumar Shah-Rudrani Jaiswal bt Kashish Sharma-Saruni Sharma 21-11, 21-15 (24 minutes)

Balkeshari Yadav-Swetaparna Panda bt Ashith Surya-Pranjal Prabhu Chimulkar 12-21, 21-13, 21-19 (38 minutes)

S Sunjith (Jr)-Mehreen Riza bt Sanjai Srivatsa Dhanraj-Pooja Dandu 15-21, 21-9, 21-17 (42 minutes)

Dhruv Rawat-Shikha Gautam lost to Sachin Dias-Thilini Hendahewa 11-21, 14-21 (24 minutes).

Edited by S Chowdhury