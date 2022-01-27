Siddharth shocks sixth seed in Odisha Open; winning start for Malvika, Ashmita, Anupama, Tasnim 

Siddharth Pratap Singh stunned sixth seed Xiaodong Sheng of Canada at the Odisha Open BWF Tour Super 100 tournament in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The unheralded Indian shuttler Siddharth surprised Canadian Xiaodong Sheng 21-17, 21-4 in just 27 minutes to enter the third round of the men's singles competition at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

23-year-old Siddharth dominated from the word go and did not give any chance whatsoever to his higher-ranked opponent.

Chhattisgarh’s Siddharth took some time to settle down in the first game. Once Siddharh found his touch, the Raipur youngster dominated the Canadian throughout the match. Siddharth completed the win inside half an hour with some excellent all-round performances.

Sweet revenge for Siddharth Pratap Singh against world No. 72 Canadian player

It was a sweet revenge for Raipur-based Siddharth Pratap Singh against the world No. 72 Canadian. At the Bangladesh International Challenge in 2019, Sidharth Pratap Singh lost to Xiaodong Sheng in three games.

World No. 138 Siddhath will now clash with Indian compatriot Ansal Yadav. It will be Siddharth's first meeting against Ansal Yadav at the international level. World No. 186 Ansal defeated Talar Laa 21-16, 21-18 in the second round on Wednesday.

Third seed Subhankar Dey eased past compatriot Jagadeesh Kalaga to enter the third round. Subhankar downed Kalaga 21-18 21-10. Chirag Sen also progressed to the men’s singles third round with a 21-14, 21-19 win over Ravi.

Fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha struggles to beat Sai Uttejitha Rao

In the women’s singles, fifth seed Ashmita Chaliha registered a fighting 21-12, 12-21, 21-17 win over compatriot Sai Uttejitha Rao C to progress to the second round.

Assam Southpaw will be up against Haryana teenager Anupama Upadhyaya in the next round.

Junior world No. 1 Tasnim Mir rallied back strongly to down Keyura Mopati 13-21, 21-14, 21-19 to set up a second round meeting against Malvika Bansod.

Nagpur shuttler Malvika Bansod thumped Srivedya Gurazada 21-16, 21-11 in 28 minutes to continue her brilliant form. 20-year-old Malvika finished runner-up at the Syed Modi International Tournament in Lucknow last week.

In the women’s doubles, fifth seeded India pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, who finished second in Lucknow, beat Manidipa Dey and Uthsava Palit 21-3, 21-6 to enter the women’s doubles quarterfinal.

Indian Results

Men’s singles

3-Subhankar Dey bt Jagadeesh Kalaga 21-18, 21-10 (26 minutes)

Siddharth Pratap Singh bt 6-Xiaodong Sheng (Canada) 21-17, 21-4 (27 minutes)

Kaushal Dharmamer bt RMV Gurusaidutt 21-13, 21-17 (33 minutes)

Mithun Manjunath bt Kartikey Gulshan Kumar 15-21, 21-17, 21-15 (75 minutes)

Pranav Rao Gandham bt Dhruv Rawat 21-19, 21-14 (33 minutes)

Abhyansh Singh bt Arunesh Hari 23-21, 21-10 (32 minutes)

Tharun Mannepalli bt Harsheel Dani 21-12, 9-3 (Retired) (21 minutes)

Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar bt Shashwat Dalal 21-10, 21-16 (32 minutes)

Eshwar Sukumar bt Chongo Ezra Mulenga (Zambia) 21-11, 21-4 (21 minutes)

Kiran Kumar Mekala bt Ajay Satish Kumar Nair 21-14, 12-21, 21-11 (46 minutes)

C Rahul Yadav bt bt Shreyansh Jaiwsal 21-8, 21-14 (27 minutes)

Kiran George bt Rithvik Sanjeevi Satish Kumar 21-18, 21-18 (32 minutes)

Chirag Sen bt Ravi 21-14, 21-19 (43 minutes)

Sathish Kumar K bt Vishal Vasudevan 21-7, 21-23, 21-9 (53 minutes)

Tharun Mannepalli bt Siddhanth Gupta 10-21, 21-14, 21-19 (53 minutes)

Ansal Yadav bt Talar Laa 21-16, 21-18 (31 minutes)

Meiraba Luwang Maisnam bt Sai Vishnu Pullela 21-15, 21-19 (45 minutes)

Priyanshu Rajawat bt Pranav Rao Gandhan 18-21, 21-14, 21-13 (60 minutes)

Abhishek Saini bt Tukum Laa 12-21, 21-18, 21-13 (49 minutes)

Women’s singles

5-Ashmita Chaliha bt Sai Uttejitha Rao C 21-12, 12-21, 21-17 (41 minutes)

Malvika Bansod bt Srivedya Gurazada 21-16, 21-11 (28 minutes)

Tasnim Mir bt Keyura Mopati 13-21, 21-14, 21-19 (53 minutes)

Samiya Imad Farooqui bt Vaidehi Choudhari 21-19, 21-19 (36 minutes)

Anupama Upadhyaya bt Yashica Jakhar 21-12, 21-12 (23 minutes)

Smit Toshniwal bt Neha Pandit 22-20, 18-21, 21-10 (55 minutes)

Rhucha Sawant bt Tanishq Mamilla Palli 21-13, 21-7 (17 minutes)

Deepshikha Singh bt Janani Aanthakumar 21-18, 21-15 (35 minutes)

Ananya Praveen bt G Ruthvika Shivani 21-12, 21-8 (22 minutes)

Aditi Bhatt lost to Ishika Jaiswal (USA) 19-21, 21-10, 13-21 (45 minutes)

Vijetha Harish bt Samayara Panwar 21-11, 21-17 (29 minutes)

Women’s doubles

5-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt Manidipa Dey-Uthsava Palit 21-3, 21-6 (17 minutes)

8-Sanyogita Ghorpade-Shruti Mishra bt Sri Sai Sravya L-Swetaparna Panda 21-18, 21-12 (28 minutes)

Vaishnavi Khadkekar-Ellora Koner bt Deeksha Choudhary-Yashica Jakhar 21-18, 19-21, 21-15 (42 minutes)

Men’s doubles

Shashwat Dalal-Satinder Malik lost to Nur Mohd Azriyn Ayub Azriyn-Lim Khim Wah (Malaysia) 16-21, 18-21 (32 minutes)

Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya bt Chongo Ezra Mulenga-Kalombo Mulenga (Zambia) 21-18, 21-15 (29 minutes)

Ravikrishna PS-Sankar Prasad Udayakumar bt Kathiravun CM-Santhosh Gajendra 21-14, 21-10 (21 minutes)

Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek K lost to Sachin Dias-Buwaneka G 21-18, 18-21, 14-21 (51 minutes)

Mixed doubles

MR Arjun-Treesa Jolly bt Dingku Singh K-Priya Konjengbam 24-22, 21-10 (30 minutes)

Dhruv Rawat-Shikha Gautam bt Saketh Ramagouni-Ashritha Kandula 21-10, 21-18 (24 minutes)

Nazeer Khan Abu Bakkar-Nila Valluvan bt Satinder Malik-Nikki Rapria 21-13, 21-16 (21 minutes)

S Sunjith (Jr)-Mehreen Riza bt Garv Sahni-Sri Sai Sravya L 21-15, 21-18 (29 minutes).

