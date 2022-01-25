BWF World Rankings: Malvika jumps to career-best 67; Anupama, Ishaan-Tanisha, Treesa-Gayatri break into top 100

Malvika Bansod continues to hog the limelight. The in-form shuttler took a big leap of 17 spots to reach a career-best world ranking of 67 in women's singles in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.
In fact, the Nagpur girl took a big leap of 44 places in the last two weeks. A couple of weeks ago, she was ranked 111th in the world.
However, an outstanding performance by Malvika in the India Open and the Syed Modi International helped her make giant strides in the world rankings.
Interestingly, despite winning the Syed Modi crown, PV Sindhu remained at No. 7 spot. There are currently nine Indian players in women's singles in the world's top-100, including Sindhu.
Malvika was superb at both India Open and Syed Modi International
It has been a dream fortnight for Malvika. The 20-year-old shocked her idol Saina Nehwal in the second round of the India Open to reach the quarterfinals of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament earlier this month.
The talented southpaw continued her excellent form to storm into the final of the Syed Modi tournament in Lucknow that concluded last week.
Malvika's dream run was stopped by eventual champion PV Sindhu in the final, who also ended her title drought of nearly three years.
The youngster garnered a whopping 10990 points from just two tournaments to take her total collection to 26932 points.
As runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament, Malvika notched up 5950 points to add to her previous week's 5040 points from the India Open.
This is perhaps the best jump by any Indian women’s singles player in recent years.
Anupama Upadhyaya breaks into world’s top 100 in women’s singles
Another Indian shuttler to impress in the last few months is Anupama Upadhyaya. The 17-year-old broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time to reach a career-best ranking of 84 with a total of 22670 points to her credit.
The Haryana teenager reached the semifinals in Lucknow before going down fighting in three games against Malvika. Anupama, who triumphed at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament in Bengaluru late last year, also played pre-quarters at the India Open. She was ranked a lowly 159th before the New Delhi tournament.
Big jump for mixed doubles champions Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto
Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also broke into the world's top 100 for the first time in their careers. The young mixed doubles pair jumped 38 places to reach a career-best world ranking of 79 in that discipline.
Interestingly, just three months ago, Ishaan and Tanisha were lying at 731st in the world rankings. However, a series of impressive performances in the last three months propelled them into the top 80.
Similarly, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela jumped to 85 in the world rankings on the basis of their outstanding performances. The 18-year-old pair finished as runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament in Lucknow.
The men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala jumped to a career-best ranking of 57. The young duo were runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament last week.
BWF Rankings for Indian shuttlers (Top 100)
Men’s singles
10. Kidambi Srikanth
13. Lakshya Sen
18. B Sai Praneeth
24. HS Prannoy
26. Sameer Verma
35. Parupalli Kashyap
37. Sourabh Verma
59. Subhankar Dey
65. Ajay Jayaram
80. Kiran George
81. Siril Verma
90. Chirag Sen
93. Mithun Manjunath
100. Priyanshu Rajawat
Women’s singles
7. PV Sindhu
25. Saina Nehwal
56. Aakarshi Kashyap
67. Malvika Bansod
69. Ashmita Chaliha
84. Anupama Upadhyaya
86. Ira Sharma
95. Rituparna Das
97. Mugdha Agrey
Men’s doubles
8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty
40. MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila
41. Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy
57. Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala
81. Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya
85. Arun George-Sanyam Shukla
97. Tarun Kona-Shivam Sharma
Women’s doubles
19. Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy
55. J Meghana-Poorvisha S Ram
59. Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh
65. K Ashwini Bhat-Shisha Gautam
69. K Maneesha Rutaparna Panda
85. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela
93. Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker
Mixed doubles
25. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa
54. Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan
62. MR Arjun-K Maneesha
79. Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto
91. Dhruv Kapila-N Sikki Reddy
92. Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh.