BWF World Rankings: Malvika jumps to career-best 67; Anupama, Ishaan-Tanisha, Treesa-Gayatri break into top 100

Malvika Bansod continues to hog the limelight. The in-form shuttler took a big leap of 17 spots to reach a career-best world ranking of 67 in women's singles in the latest rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday.

In fact, the Nagpur girl took a big leap of 44 places in the last two weeks. A couple of weeks ago, she was ranked 111th in the world.

However, an outstanding performance by Malvika in the India Open and the Syed Modi International helped her make giant strides in the world rankings.

Interestingly, despite winning the Syed Modi crown, PV Sindhu remained at No. 7 spot. There are currently nine Indian players in women's singles in the world's top-100, including Sindhu.

Malvika was superb at both India Open and Syed Modi International

It has been a dream fortnight for Malvika. The 20-year-old shocked her idol Saina Nehwal in the second round of the India Open to reach the quarterfinals of the BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament earlier this month.

The talented southpaw continued her excellent form to storm into the final of the Syed Modi tournament in Lucknow that concluded last week.

Malvika's dream run was stopped by eventual champion PV Sindhu in the final, who also ended her title drought of nearly three years.

The youngster garnered a whopping 10990 points from just two tournaments to take her total collection to 26932 points.

As runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament, Malvika notched up 5950 points to add to her previous week's 5040 points from the India Open.

This is perhaps the best jump by any Indian women’s singles player in recent years.

Anupama Upadhyaya breaks into world’s top 100 in women’s singles

Another Indian shuttler to impress in the last few months is Anupama Upadhyaya. The 17-year-old broke into the world’s top 100 for the first time to reach a career-best ranking of 84 with a total of 22670 points to her credit.

The Haryana teenager reached the semifinals in Lucknow before going down fighting in three games against Malvika. Anupama, who triumphed at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge tournament in Bengaluru late last year, also played pre-quarters at the India Open. She was ranked a lowly 159th before the New Delhi tournament.

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto won the mixed doubles title in Lucknow on Sunday. (Picture: BAI)

Big jump for mixed doubles champions Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto

Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto also broke into the world's top 100 for the first time in their careers. The young mixed doubles pair jumped 38 places to reach a career-best world ranking of 79 in that discipline.

Interestingly, just three months ago, Ishaan and Tanisha were lying at 731st in the world rankings. However, a series of impressive performances in the last three months propelled them into the top 80.

Similarly, the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela jumped to 85 in the world rankings on the basis of their outstanding performances. The 18-year-old pair finished as runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament in Lucknow.

The men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala jumped to a career-best ranking of 57. The young duo were runners-up at the Syed Modi tournament last week.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela finished runners-up in women's doubles in Lucknow. (Picture: BAI)

BWF Rankings for Indian shuttlers (Top 100)

Men’s singles

10. Kidambi Srikanth

13. Lakshya Sen

18. B Sai Praneeth

24. HS Prannoy

26. Sameer Verma

35. Parupalli Kashyap

37. Sourabh Verma

59. Subhankar Dey

65. Ajay Jayaram

80. Kiran George

81. Siril Verma

90. Chirag Sen

93. Mithun Manjunath

100. Priyanshu Rajawat

Women’s singles

7. PV Sindhu

25. Saina Nehwal

56. Aakarshi Kashyap

67. Malvika Bansod

69. Ashmita Chaliha

84. Anupama Upadhyaya

86. Ira Sharma

95. Rituparna Das

97. Mugdha Agrey

Men’s doubles

Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala made it to the Syed Modi tournament final. (Picture: BAI)

8. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty

40. MR Arjun-Dhruv Kapila

41. Manu Attri-B Sumeeth Reddy

57. Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala

81. Vasantha Kumar HR-Ashith Surya

85. Arun George-Sanyam Shukla

97. Tarun Kona-Shivam Sharma

Women’s doubles

19. Ashwini Ponnappa-N Sikki Reddy

55. J Meghana-Poorvisha S Ram

59. Pooja Dandu-Sanjana Santosh

65. K Ashwini Bhat-Shisha Gautam

69. K Maneesha Rutaparna Panda

85. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

93. Simran Singhi-Ritika Thaker

Mixed doubles

25. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Ashwini Ponnappa

54. Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan

62. MR Arjun-K Maneesha

79. Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto

91. Dhruv Kapila-N Sikki Reddy

92. Saurabh Sharma-Anoushka Parikh.

