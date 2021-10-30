Ajay Jayaram enters Belgian International Challenge final; Subhankar Dey, Aakarshi Kashyap lose in quarters

Ajay Jayaram maintained his outstanding run to sail into the final of the Belgian International Challenge final in Leuven on Friday. The four-day tournament is being organized by the Belgian Badminton Federation under the auspices of Badminton World Federation.

Ajay Jayaram remained the lone ranger as two other Indians, second seed Subhankar Dey and sixth seed Aakarshi Kashyap, crashed out in the quarter-finals.

It was a perfect day for the Indian as the fifth seed notched up two splendid victories to book his berth in the summit clash.

In the men's singles semi-final played late on Friday night, Ajay Jayaram outclassed Kim Bruun of Denmark 21-6, 21-18. The experienced Mumbai shuttler needed 35 minutes to get the better of Dane. It was Ajay's second successive win over Kim Bruun on the BWF Tour.

World No. 63 Jayaram raced to a quick-fire 21-6 win in the first game. However, the 34-year-old Indian faced stiff resistance from Bruun in the second game. Jayaram did not lose focus and closed the match in straight games.

Ajay Jayaram ousts Japan’s Hashiru Shimono in quarter-final

Earlier in the day, Ajay Jayaram defeated Hashiru Shimono of Japan 21-15, 21-11 in 32 minutes.

The Indian shuttler had beaten world No. 108 Shimono in their only previous meeting at the Chinese Taipei Open in 2018 in three games. However, on Friday, Jayaram needed just two games to seal his opponent's fate.

Ajay Jayaram will lock horns with Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong. 21-year-old Ng Tze Yong is ranked 74 in the world. It will be their first meeting on the international circuit.

Jayaram has been training under Anup Sridhar at the Karnataka Badminton Association Academy in Bengaluru.

Subhankar Dey and Aakarshi Kashuap fail to clear quarter-final hurdle

Ajay Jayaram sailed but second seed Subhankar Dey and sixth seed Aakarshi Kashyap faltered in the quarter-finals.

Subhankar Dey went down fighting against Yusuke Onodera of Japan 15-21, 21-8, 15-21 in 64 minutes.

Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Japan's Riko Gunji 12-21, 11-21 in half an hour in the women's singles quarters.

Indian Results (Quarter-finals)

Men’s singles

5-Ajay Jayaram bt Japan Hashiru Shimono (Japan) 21-15, 21-11 (32 minutes)

2-Subhankar Dey lost to Yusuke Onodera (Japan) 15-21, 21-8, 15-21 (64 minutes)

Women’s singles

6-Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Riko Gunji (Japan) 12-21, 11-21 (30 minutes)

(Semi-final)

Men’s singles

5-Ajay Jayaram bt Kim Bruun (Denmark) 21-6, 21-18 (35 minutes).

