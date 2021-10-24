India Challenge badminton: Anupama, Unnati, Priyanshu, Raghu in finals; Gayatri, Tanisha in line for double crown 

Anupama Upadhyaya continued her giant-killing run to storm into the final at the Infosys Foundation India International Challenge Badminton tournament in Bengaluru on Saturday.

The six-day tournament is being organized by the Badminton Association of India at the Padukone-Dravid Center for Sports Excellence, Bengaluru.

Sixteen-year-old Anuapama Upadhyaya notched up two brilliant victories to set up the women's singles clash against Unnati Hooda.

Twelfth seed Anupama stunned sixth seed Riya Mookerjee 21-10, 24-22 in 36 minutes in the quarter-finals.

Later in the day, Anupama stopped the dream run of unseeded Isharani Baruah 21-18, 21-15 to reach the final.

Earlier on Friday, Anupama also shocked third seed Malvika Bansod in straight games.

Anupama Upadhyaya to face Unnati Hooda for women’s singles crown

Anupama will lock horns with Unnati Hooda for the women's singles crown on Sunday. Unnati Hooda thumped Aashi Rawat 21-16, 21-8 in one-sided semis. The unseeded shuttler caused a flutter by knocking out second seed Mugdha Agrey 21-17, 21-15 in the quarter-finals.

No. 12 seed Anupama Upadhyaya entered the women's singles final

Unnati needed 35 minutes to overcome the challenge of Nagpur player Mugdha Agrey.

Priyanshu Rajawat to meet Raghu Mariswamy in men’s singles final

Ninth seed Priyanshu Rajawat will square off against tenth seed Raghu Mariswamy in the men's singles summit clash.

Priyanshu halted Siddharth Gupta's winning spree with a 21-14, 21-11 victory in the semis.

Priyanshu Rajawat entered the men's singles final

Siddhanth Gupta upset Indian team member and second seed Kiran George 21-19, 21-9 in the quarter in the morning session.

Raghu Mariswamy toppled fourth seed Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 21-17 to book his place in the final.

Gayatri Gopichand and Tanisha Crasto in line for double crown

Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and Tanisha Crasto are in line for a double crown.

Teenage sensations Gayatri and Tanisha entered the women's doubles as well as mixed doubles finals with different partners.

In the women's doubles final, fourth seed Treesa Jolly and Gayatri will battle against Tanisha Crasto and Rutaparna Panda.

The mixed doubles final will be played between Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri and Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha. It will be the first of the five finals on the concluding day.

Top seed Arun George-Sanyam Shukla will lock horns with third seed Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala in the men's doubles final.

Tanisha Crasto is in line to bag double crown on Sunday

Results (Semi-finals)

Men’s singles

9-Priyanshu Rajawat bt Siddhanth Gupta 21-14, 21-11 (28 minutes)

10-Raghu Mariswamy bt 4-Mithun Manjunath 21-15, 21-17 (40 minutes)

Women’s singles

12-Anupama Upadhyaya bt Isharani Baruah 21-18, 21-15 (37 minutes)

Unnati Hooda bt Aashi Rawat 21-16, 21-8 (31 minutes)

Men’s doubles

1-Arun George-Sanyam Shukla bt Jashwanth Dandu-T Hema Nagendra Babu 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 (50 minutes)

3-Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud bt 2-Kona Tarun-Shivam Sharma 21-15, 21-12 (22 minutes)

Women’s doubles

4-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt 1-K Ashwini Bhat-Shikha Gautam 17-21, 21-11, 21-12 (45 minutes)

Tanisha Crasto-Rutaparna Panda bt Thanushree Ramesh-Mehreen Riza 21-12, 21-11 (30 minutes)

Mixed doubles

7-Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela bt 1-Venkat Gaurav Prasad-Juhi Dewangan 21-16, 21-16 (24 minutes)

3-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto bt Dingku Singh Konthoujam-Sahithi Bandi 21-17, 25-23 (52 minutes)

Final line-up

Mixed doubles

7-Sai Pratheek K-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs 3-Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto

Women’s singles

12-Anupama Upadhyaya vs Unnati Hooda

Men’s doubles

1-Arun George-Sanyam Shukla vs 3-Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnu Vardhan Goud Panjala

Women’s doubles

4-Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Pullela vs Tanisha Crasto-Rutaparna Panda

Men’s singles

10-Raghu Mariswamy vs 9-Priyanshu Rajawat.

