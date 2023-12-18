Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023: List of all Indian medal winners

Jayashree Raghu and Banu S won the women's doubles event at the recently concluded Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 at the Tien Son Sports Complex in Vietnam, on Sunday, December 17. On a day when India competed in 11 finals across five categories, the duo were the only shuttlers to clinch the yellow metal.

Despite going down in the first game to the home pair of Duong Thi Hong Nu and Tran Thi Thu, the Indians remained calm and composed to bounce back in the next two games with scores of 23-25, 21-11 and 21-6.

Among the 10 other finals in which India witnessed defeats, the mixed doubles pair of Varun Sharma and Boni Yupu showcased courage to go down fighting in a pulsating match against Nguyen Nhu Anh Tuan and Le Thi Hong Hai 14-21, 22-20, 17-21.

List of medal winners at Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023

Jayashree Raghu and Banu S: Gold in Women's Doubles 45 & 50

Varun Sharma and Boni Yupu: Silver in Mixed Doubles 40

Mit Adhyaru and Banu S: Silver in Mixed Doubles 45

Manjusha Sudhir Sahasrabudhe and Suzanne Venglet: Silver in Women's Doubles 55

Banu S and Yasmeen Shaikh: Silver in Women's Doubles 110+ & 80+

Amit Adhyaru and Chand Chawat: Silver in Men's Doubles 45

Ajay Mathur and Rajesh Singh: Silver in Men's Doubles 50

Sargun R Arora: Silver in Women's Singles 55

Himani Punia Sharma: Silver in Women's Singles 40

Yasmeen Shaikh: Silver in Women's Singles 45

Anil Kumar Srivastava: Silver in Men's Singles 50

India suffer nine straight-set defeats in finals of Badminton Asia Senior Open

It wasn't an ideal day for the young Indian shuttlers when the terms were dictated by the opponents on the court on the final day. Yasmeen Shaikh, Sargun R Arora, Himani Punia Sharma and Anil Kumar Srivastava went down in straight game losses in their respective singles matches.

Manjusha Sudhir Sahasrabudhe and Suzanne Venglet fought tooth and nail against Dinh Thi Thin and Phan Thi Thanh of Vietnam in the women's doubles final 55. However, the Indians couldn't get past the finish line at 25-27 and 17-21.

A similar effort was shown by another mixed doubles pair of Mit Adhyaru and Banu S in a thrilling contest of 20-22 and 18-21 against the home shuttlers Vu Quang Vinh and Phan Thi Thu Hang.