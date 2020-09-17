BAI asks players to give written consent to participate in the Denmark Open

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) has communicated to the Indian shuttlers participating in the Denmark Open Super 750 tournament that they will have to submit a written consent indicating their willingness to participate in the tournament.

The federation has sent an e-mail to the players, indicating that they will have to bear the responsibility of travel to participate in the event to be held in Odense, Denmark. The players have been asked to send their consent through e-mail to the federation by today.

In their e-mail to the players, the BAI has mentioned that not replying to the email will be considered as the player not willing to participate in the competition.

The Denmark Open will be the first international badminton tournament after the COVID-19 crisis

The Denmark Open Super 750 tournament is a USD 750,000 World Tour event which is scheduled to take place between October 13-17. It will mark the return of international badminton after all the events grinded to a halt due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) had to postpone the coveted Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2020 after a string of withdrawals from major nations like Indonesia, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

The Denmark Open Super 750 tournament was initially scheduled between the Thomas & Uber Cup Finals and the Danish Masters. However, with the postponement of the former and the cancellation of the Danish Masters, the Denmark Open will be the first international tournament on the BWF circuit.

Some of the top Indian shuttlers who are expected to take part in the Denmark Open are PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, N. Sikki Reddy, Ashwini Ponappa, Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. It will be interesting to see how many players go ahead and participate and if at all any players back out.