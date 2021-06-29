BAI plans to start domestic badminton circuit from August, says general secretary Ajay Singhania

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) is planning to resume the domestic circuit soon. If all goes well, badminton's national governing body will kick-start their much-anticipated home season in August.

BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania has already communicated to the affiliated state units about their plans for resumption. On Tuesday, the BAI secretary general Ajay Singhania sent an email to all the secretaries of the various states and asked them to be ready for action.

On Monday, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) announced its revamped international calendar. Indian shuttlers have missed out on plenty of action due to COVID-19 and were relieved to see the new calendar.

“We are starting the domestic circuit for the remaining year (2021-22) after having discussions with the BAI secretary (events) Omar Rashid. Keeping in view of COVID-19 pandemic, certain guidelines need to be adhered strictly for the smooth conduct of the domestic tournaments,” said Singhania in a letter to all the state units.

The BAI wants each and every person associated with this particular tournament to be fully vaccinated for participation. The national body wants its respective states to encourage players, coaches and technical officials to get the vaccination done as soon as possible.

“All the participants, technical officials, coaches, organizing committee team members and staff must be vaccinated completely and carry vaccination certificates with proper barcodes. Athletes below the age of 18 must carry a negative RT-PCR report within 96 hours prior to the departure station with barcode. We have requested all state secretaries to inform players, coaches, technical officials and others accordingly. Proper planning well in advance will help us to chalk out the domestic calendar properly,” said Singhania.

BAI will begin by holding senior tournaments first, says Singhania

The Haryana-based official has hinted that the domestic circuit will start with the seniors as holding tournaments for juniors will be too risky at this point in time.

“We have decided that the season will begin with the All India Senior Ranking tournament in August. We will hold a couple of seniors’ tourneys to begin with. It will help us understand the problems of conducting the tournament post-pandemic."

He believes the success rate of the senior tournaments will determine if they should hold the U-19 meets as well.

"We cannot start with juniors or sub-juniors. If we managed to hold the senior tournaments without any problems then we might organize a few Under-19 tournaments as well. But it all depends on the success of the seniors’ meets,” said Singhania.

BAI general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania with the Indian badminton players

The BAI wants to take each step carefully as the COVID-19 situation is still not over and there is talk of a potential third wave in the country.

“Although the COVID-19 cases have been reducing rapidly throughout the country, it is still not over yet. We have to take other factors into mind like the third wave and Delta variant of the coronavirus. We will analyze the situation in the next few weeks before declaring the domestic calendar.

He sounded happy for the Indian players who will get to play again after a long break.

We certainly want to get going this time around. The BWF has already announced its calendar and all our Indian players who have been sitting idle for more than a year now want to play tournaments sooner than later,” said Singhania.

On April 6, 2021, BAI had to cancel the senior (level 3) tournament that was supposed to be conducted in Bengaluru on April 18 due to COVID-19 concerns. The tournament was supposed to be a return to competitive badminton in the country after a long break for players at the senior level.

Junior and sub-junior events scheduled to be held in May were also canceled as the country was hit hard by the second wave of COVID-19. BAI are hoping that they will finally get to start this season’s domestic circuit in a couple of months’ time.

Edited by Diptanil Roy