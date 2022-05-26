BAI to resume All India Sub-Junior Ranking badminton tournaments after a gap of 3 years from June 19

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) will finally resume the All India Sub-Junior Rankings badminton tournament after a long gap of three years.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the governing body of sports in India has not been able to conduct any Under-13 badminton tournaments since 2019.

Although BAI resumed other category tournaments, including a couple of Senior All India Ranking events, they were waiting for the pandemic to end for the resumption of sub-junior events. The BAI was not in a hurry to restart the sub-junior event in view of the safety of the Under-13 boys and girls.

Now, with all the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted by government authorities, the BAI has announced a couple of sub-junior tournaments, much to the relief of the U-13 players.

The first Yonex-Sunrise All-India Sub-Junior Ranking tournament will be held in Hyderabad from June 19 to 25 while the second will be played in Goa from June 27 to July 3.

In this regard, a circular was released by the BAI joint secretary and convener of the tournament committee Omar Rashid to all the affiliated state units on Thursday. The total prize money for each tournament will be ₹3 lakhs.

Boys and girls born on or after January 1, 2010 will be eligible to participate in the U-13 tournament

The U-13 boys and U-13 girls singles winners will receive a cash prize of ₹36,000 while the runners-up will collect ₹18,000. There will also be prizes for semi-finalists (₹14,000) and quarter-finalists (₹12,000) as well, said Omar Rashid.

The U-13 boys and U-13 girls doubles champions will receive ₹38,000. The runners-up will pocket ₹18,000 while the losing semi-finalists will get ₹14,000.

Former Indian ace badminton player Chetan Anand will be the organizing secretary for the Hyderabad tournament. Goa Badminton Association secretary Sandeep Heble will be the organizing secretary for the second U-13 tournament of the season.

Both Chetan Anand and Sandeep Heble are expecting more than five hundred entries for the tournament as the kids are eager to get back into the competitive atmosphere.

Hyderabad U-13 tournament

Organizer: Telangana State Badminton Association

Dates: June 19 to 25

Qualifying rounds: June 19 to June 21

Main draw matches: June 22 to 25

Venue: JSK-Chetan Anand Sports Center, Survey No. 168, Ameenpur, Sangareddy district, Hyderabad

Entry fee: ₹1000 (singles) ₹2000 (doubles)

Last Date of Entry: June 1

Prize money: ₹3 lakhs

Goa U-13 tournament

Organizer: Goa Badminton Association

Dates: June 27 to July 3

Qualifying rounds: June 27 to June 29

Main draw matches: June 30 to July 3

Venue: Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium, Navelim, Salcete, Goa

Opposite Madgaon Railway Station.

Entry fee: ₹000 (singles). ₹2000 (doubles)

Last Date of Entry: June 8

Prize money: ₹3 lakhs

Categories (Four)

U-13 boys singles

U-13 boys doubles

U-13 girls singles

U-13 girls doubles

