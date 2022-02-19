Both Indian teams bow out of Badminton Asia Team Championships

India crashed out of the Badminton Asia Team Championships at the Setia City Convention Center in Shah Alam, Malaysia on Friday.

Both the men’s and women’s teams faltered in their respective do-or-die encounters. With a second defeat in the league stages, the Indian campaign came to an early end at the Continental Team Championships.

The men’s side went down fighting 2-3 against three-time defending champions Indonesia, while the women’s team were outclassed 1-4 by Japan.

The Indian’s men’s outfit had raised hopes after notching up a fighting 3-2 win against Hong Kong on Thursday. However, in their third and final league match against hosts Indonesia, the Indian men failed to rise to the occasion and missed the semifinal berth.

India, who lost 0-5 against Korea in their inaugural outing on Tuesday, finished third in Group A behind holders Indonesia and Korea. Hong Kong finished last.

Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath post win for India

World Championships bronze medalist Lakshya Sen and 23-year-old Mithun Manjunath won their respective singles matches. But their win failed to inspire other Indian team members as they made an inglorious quick exit.

Indian Open champion Lakshya Sen registered a thrilling 21-18, 27-25 win over Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo to provide a flying start for India.

World No. 13 Lakshya needed 46 minutes to quell the spirited challenge of local star Chico. World No. 55 Chico saved five game points in the second game. But Lakshya managed to convert his sixth game point to complete a straight-game win and give India a 1-0 lead.

Lakshya’s splendid win could not inspire his teammates as India lost three matches in a row. The two new doubles pairs and Kiran George lost their matches.

Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh Konthoujam went down 16-21, 10-21 to Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in less than half an hour as the hosts leveled the tie 1-1.

The holders then took a 2-1 lead by winning the second singles match. Much was expected from Kiran George but he failed yet again. For the third time in as many matches, world No. 75 Kiran lost his singles match.

Kiran, who won his maiden Super 100 crown in Odisha last month, lost 13-21, 21-17, 10-21 to Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel Rumbay.

World No. 90 Rumbay posted his third successive win over Kiran on the international circuit.

The Indonesians then sealed India’s fate by grabbing the second doubles too. Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia thrashed inexperienced Indian duo Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Rethinasabapathi Kumar 21-10, 21-10.

The second win for India came through Mithun Manjunath when India were already out of the competition.

Mithun did no damage to his growing reputation by edging out Yonathan Ramlie 21-12, 15-21, 21-17 in a marathon match that lasted an hour and three minutes.

It was sweet revenge for World No. 81 Mithun. Ramlie, who is ranked 305 in the world, defeated Mithun in three games at the Bangladesh International Challenge in 2019.

Indian women’s team bow out with second straight defeat

Contrary to the men’s team, Indian women’s side bowed out without putting up a decent fight. The young team found Japan too hot to handle in their must-win match and lost 1-4.

With this defeat, Indian eves bowed out of the tournament without a single win in their two matches in Group Y.

Barring Ashmita Chaliha, none of the Indian players managed to win against Japan. Assam southpaw Ashmita Chaliha squeezed past Riko Gunji 21-17, 10-21, 21-19 in 53 minutes.

India’s most experienced player in the tournament, Aakarshi Kashyap, lost her first singles match to Natsuki Nidaira 13-21, 21-18, 15-21, which hampered their progress.

Both the doubles pair and 16-year-old Tara Shah succumbed to pressure and lost their matches in straight games.

Khushi Gupta and Simran Singhi lost 15-21, 16-21 to Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato in 39 minutes. Tara, who won her singles match against Malaysia on Wednesday, slumped to a 12-21, 16-21 defeat at the hands of Hina Akechi.

Another young duo, Arul Bala Radhakrishnan and Nila Valluvan, also proved no match for the Japanese pair Riko Gunji and Natsuki Nidaira.

Indian Results

Men’s Group A

India lost to Indonesia 2-3

Lakshya Sen bt Dwi Wardoyo Chico Aura 21-18, 27-25 (46 minutes)

Khwairakpam Manjit Singh-Konthoujam Dingku Singh lost to Carnando Leo Rolly-Marthin Daniel 16-21, 10-21 (27 minutes)

Kiran George lost to Rumbay Ikhsan Leonardo Imanuel 13-21, 21-17, 10-21 (66 minutes)

Amsakarunan Hariharan-Rethinasabapathi Ruban Kumar lost to Fikri Muhammad Shohibul Maulana Bagas 10-21, 10-21 (22 minutes)

Mithun Manjunath bt Ramlie Yonathan 21-12, 15-21, 21-17 (63 minutes).

Women’s Group Y

India lost to Japan 1-4

Aakarshi Kashyap lost to Nidaira Natsuki 13-21, 21-18, 15-21 (57 minutes)

Ashmita Chaliha bt Gunji Riko 21-17, 10-21, 21-19 (53 minutes)

Khushi Gupta-Simran Singhi lost to Hirokami Rui-Kato Yuna 15-21, 16-21 (39 minutes)

Tara Shah lost to Akechi Hina 12-21, 16-21 (27 minutes)

Radhakrishnan Arul Bala-Valluvan Nila lost to Gunji Riko-Nidaira Natsuki 10-21, 15-21 (25 minutes).

