Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy all set to become World No. 1 men's doubles pair after Asian Games 2023

After an extremely impressive semifinal performance at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, the Indian pair of Satwiksiaraj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are all set to take the first spot in the men’s doubles world ranking when the rankings are updated next week.

Satwik and Chirag took on Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in their semifinal match at the Asian Games on Friday, October 6. The Indian duo continued their stellar performance this year and managed to beat the Malaysian duo for the second time this year.

They will become India’s first men’s doubles pair to achieve the World No. 1 status.

Consistency in 2023

A major reason for Chirag-Satwik's ascent to the top has been their incredible consistency and ability to perform in big matches.

In 2023, the duo clinched the Indonesia Open title, where they defeated the pairing of Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, the same Malaysian pair they had lost to in the BWF World Championships in 2022. This win helped them secure their first BWF World Super 1000 title, and the victory also made them the first Indian men's doubles pair to clinch a Super 1000 title.

Satwik and Chirag also won the Korea Open 2023 and the Swiss Open. They also went on to secure the title of Asian Champions at the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai.

To add to this, the Indian pair have emerged victorious in each of their last five semifinal matches and eight of their last ten, underscoring their ability to handle the pressure of high-stakes encounters.

Perhaps even more impressively, Chirag-Satwik have maintained an unblemished record in finals, winning each and every one they have contested this year. This level of consistency speaks volumes about them and is a testament to their incredible abilities that have propelled them to their career-best ranking.

In addition to these achievements, Chirag and Satwik also secured a World Championships bronze medal in 2022 and a Commonwealth Games gold medal and were part of the team that won the prestigious Thomas Cup.

Joining an elite list

Reaching that elusive no. 1 position has solidified the status of the Indian badminton duo, and this achievement has placed them in the elite company of Indian badminton legends Prakash Padukone, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth, all of whom have managed to reach the elusive top spot.

At just 26 years and 23 years, respectively, Chirag and Satwik have already found a lot of success by not only winning major titles but also breaking long-standing records. The country has expectations that the shuttlers will continue this impressive performance and win many more titles in the coming years.