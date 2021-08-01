"G.O.A.T of India": Twitter salutes PV Sindhu as she becomes second Indian to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu shone on the biggest stage of them all as she reigned supreme in her bronze medal match at the 2021 Olympics. The star shuttler won her bronze medal match against He Bingjiaon 21-13, 21-15 in two straight sets to help India secure its third medal at the Olympics.
The intent was visible right from the start as she dominated the Chinese shuttler in both games. The bronze medal makes her the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Here's what transpired during PV Sindhu's glorious win against Bingjiaon.
PV Sindhu clinches bronze medal at the Olympics
Coming into the game, Sindhu had an inferior 9-6 record against Bingjiaon. But none of that mattered as she was determined to come away with the medal today. She played with a lot of intent and that helped her get the better of her Chinese opponent.
The first 4 points of the game went to Sindhu. The Indian was aggressive right from the start and that was to be seen with the healthy lead she took in the match. Bingjiaon's drop shot seemed to trouble Sindhu at the start, but as the match progressed she started picking those up as well.
Sindhu scored some quick points to take the first game 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu once again started strong. However, the Chinese shuttler showed some resurgence to make a momentary come back into the game. However, nothing could get close to Sindhu and the bronze medal on the day as she closed out the second game at 21-15.
Fans react to PV Sindhu's bronze medal triumph
Indian fans couldn't contain their joy as they saw their favorite shuttler win the Olympic bronze medal. The whole of India poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the Indian shuttler on Twitter and other social media handles.
Here are there reactions:
