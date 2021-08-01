"G.O.A.T of India": Twitter salutes PV Sindhu as she becomes second Indian to win two Olympic medals

PV Sindhu shone on the biggest stage of them all as she reigned supreme in her bronze medal match at the 2021 Olympics. The star shuttler won her bronze medal match against He Bingjiaon 21-13, 21-15 in two straight sets to help India secure its third medal at the Olympics.

The intent was visible right from the start as she dominated the Chinese shuttler in both games. The bronze medal makes her the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Here's what transpired during PV Sindhu's glorious win against Bingjiaon.

PV Sindhu clinches bronze medal at the Olympics

Coming into the game, Sindhu had an inferior 9-6 record against Bingjiaon. But none of that mattered as she was determined to come away with the medal today. She played with a lot of intent and that helped her get the better of her Chinese opponent.

The first 4 points of the game went to Sindhu. The Indian was aggressive right from the start and that was to be seen with the healthy lead she took in the match. Bingjiaon's drop shot seemed to trouble Sindhu at the start, but as the match progressed she started picking those up as well.

Sindhu scored some quick points to take the first game 21-13. In the second game, Sindhu once again started strong. However, the Chinese shuttler showed some resurgence to make a momentary come back into the game. However, nothing could get close to Sindhu and the bronze medal on the day as she closed out the second game at 21-15.

Fans react to PV Sindhu's bronze medal triumph

Indian fans couldn't contain their joy as they saw their favorite shuttler win the Olympic bronze medal. The whole of India poured in with their messages of love and appreciation for the Indian shuttler on Twitter and other social media handles.

Here are there reactions:

Glorious win by PV Sindhu !!! 🏸



You have rocked the game and made history at #Tokyo2020, becoming an Olympic medalist twice over. Congratulations on winning the Bronze. We are so proud of you! pic.twitter.com/6Z8nrJUDbj — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) August 1, 2021

Congratulations on scripting history at the #Olympics #PVSindhu



The first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals.



Your bronze medal win has charged up an entire nation. 🥉 pic.twitter.com/AXGHKe3wlU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 1, 2021

Wow #PVSindhu ,

Simply superb.

Two Olympics, two medals , and a nation super proud. pic.twitter.com/vCqt7qU4AV — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 1, 2021

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! 🏸



You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !



An Olympic medalist twice over! 🥉



India 🇮🇳 is so proud of you & awaits your return!



YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

Our ace shuttler has made us proud again! Congratulations on your victory @Pvsindhu1! We're absolutely proud of you!🥉🇮🇳 | #Tokyo2020| #Olympics pic.twitter.com/A1A4nTvjT7 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) August 1, 2021

She does it!! The greatest female Olympian @Pvsindhu1 — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 1, 2021

Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021

History in #Tokyo2020:



PV Sindhu becomes the first Indian Women to win two individual #Olympics medal - and second overall after Sushil Kumar - PV Sindhu is an All-time great from #TeamIndia. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2021

Brilliant @Pvsindhu1 - India get to 3 medals now #Tokyo2020 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu wins bronze! This lady was meant to be in the final, but nevermind. 21-13 and 21-15 itna khushi bc 😭😭😭. Special mention to her coach..



Sindhu becomes only the 2nd Indian athlete to win 2 individual #Olympics medals. Gold in Paris, we coming. ❤ — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 1, 2021

Bronze medal 🥉 for PV Sindhu.

She is now the first Indian woman to win two Olympic medals. Phenomenal performance @Pvsindhu1 #Tokyo2020 #TokyoOlympics2020 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) August 1, 2021

And @Pvsindhu1 has done it!! A bronze for India. Amazing amazing performance! Proud of her — Heena SIDHU (@HeenaSidhu10) August 1, 2021

Isaayi Muslim Sikh Hindu,

Sabko jodein #PVSindhu .

First Indian woman to win two Olympic medals.

Congratulations on the #Bronze pic.twitter.com/D0CvxszTC4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 1, 2021

So proud of #PVSindhu . What a historic moment. pic.twitter.com/xcbFe85SPy — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 1, 2021

Congratulations PV Sindhu on winning bronze medal🏅 in #Tokyo2020 — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 1, 2021

That's two Olympic medals in two Games and she still has so much to achieve! Take a bow @Pvsindhu1, what a phenomenal achievement. #TeamIndia #Tokyo2020 — Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (@GurpreetGK) August 1, 2021

SHE WON 😭❤...So So Proud of you.. PV Sindhu 🥳🥉 She won the second medal for india in Olympics.. Queen 👑♥ Goosebumps moment seeing 🇮🇳 flag fly high in Olympics ..Girls are making india super proud 🔥❤#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/6KF1KpKdgB — Don (@itssDon) August 1, 2021

Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for a stellar show to win #Bronze in #OlympicGames . Her composure & gritty performance will inspire many who watched her play today. — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) August 1, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy