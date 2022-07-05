HS Prannoy’s consistency helps him break into world’s top 20 rankings yet again

HS Prannoy has been riding a wave of success. The extraordinary consistency shown by Prannoy in the last few months prohas propelled him to break into the world’s top 20 rankings again.

According to the latest world rankings released by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Tuesday, Prannoy jumped two places to reach the world ranking of 19 in the men’s singles.

Prannoy overtook B Sai Praneeth to become India’s third highest ranked world player. Prannoy, who hails from Kerala, has been in dream form since 2020. Prannoy was one of the chief architects of India's historic Thomas Cup triumph in May.

Lakshya Sen has maintained his spot in the top 10 over the last few months. Lakshya is closely followed by Kidambi Srikanth, who is in the eleventh spot.

Sai Praneeth slipped marginally to be at World No. 20. Sai Praneeth has not been able to find decent form ever since last year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Experienced campaigner Paruppali Kashyap gained three places to reach the World No. 36 ranking thanks to his decent performance in the last tournament in Malaysia.

The Verma brothers -- Sameer and Sourabh -- completed India’s presence in the world’s top 50 bracket. While Sameer is at 29, elder sibling Sourabh is lying in the 44th spot.

Prannoy is thrilled to regain his place in the top 20 and is aiming for the top 10 soon

Prannoy took to social media to express his delight in attaining the World No. 19 spot. Former World No. 8 Prannoy is determined to break back into the world’s top 10 soon.

“And we are back in the Top 20 of the World Rankings. Top 10 soon,” said Prannoy on his social media.

Prannoy is currently participating in the Malaysia Masters 2022 a BWF World Tour Super 500 tournament in Kuala Lumpur. The 29-year-old will take on France’s Brice Leverdez in the first round on Wednesday.

PV Sindhu holds her World No. 7 spot in the women’s singles; Saina Nehwal at 24

PV Sindhu has been maintaining her World No. 7 spot in the rankings since last year. Sindhu, who turned 27 on Tuesday, reached the quarter-finals at the Malaysia Open last week before losing to second seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in three games.

Saina Nehwal, who lost in the first round of the Malaysia Open, is in 24th position. Young Malvika Bansod slipped a couple of rungs to World No. 50th spot.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are still at World No. 8, while women's doubles pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy slipped a spot to 24th.

