Lakshya Sen credits TOPS support in gold medal-winning CWG 2022 campaign

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen said the sports ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) played a huge part in his gold medal-winning Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) campaign.

Basking in the glory of the gold medal, Lakshya said his recovery from a shoulder issue was made possible by the TOPS support to engage the services of physiotherapist Heath Mathews. The Commonwealth gold medalist had to pull out of a few international tournaments prior to CWG 2022.

The Indian shuttler said he skipped a couple of events in Malaysia to give himself time to recover from a shoulder issue that was bothering him and prepare for the Commonwealth Games.

Lakshya told the Sports Authority of India:

“Thanks to the Target Olympic Podium Scheme, I was able to draw on the vast experience of physiotherapist Heath Mathews both in the run up to and during the Games. His expertise helped me get back in shape in time to train for CWG 2022. I am thankful that TOPS also sanctioned Heath Mathews’ travel to Birmingham to be with me.”

Break prior to CWG 2022 helped Lakshya Sen in recovery

The young badminton star said the break he had taken prior to CWG 2022 also helped him regain his fitness level and hoped to continue the good work at the World Championships. He continued:

“I also think that it helped that I took a break from competitions to work on regaining the fitness that I needed. I hope I can continue with this form in the World Championships.”

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports’ Mission Olympic Cell underwrote the entire cost of engaging Heath Mathews for a week in Bengaluru from July 17 and for 16 days in Birmingham to assist Lakshya's recovery.

Speaking about the experience of winning a Commonwealth gold medal, the Almora-born shuttler said:

“It was very good to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal in my first multi-discipline event in the senior ranks. I have a lot to learn from the Games. It has been a great experience. The team atmosphere was very good. We gelled and played well in the team event."

The Indian badminton contingent bagged six medals in Birmingham, including three gold medals. Besides Lakshya Sen, two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and men's doubles pair Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy won yellow medals in their respective events.

