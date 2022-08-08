CWG 2022: [WATCH] PV Sindhu's gold medal winning point and celebration with coach Park Tae-sang

India's PV Sindhu beat Canada's Michelle Li in the badminton women's singles final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) on August 8 to win the gold medal in style.

The Indian shuttler won 21-15, 21-13 in quick time to win the coveted yellow medal, marking her first-ever Commonwealth Games gold medal. She had earlier won bronze in Glasgow in 2014 and silver in Gold Coast four years later.

The Hyderabad-born shuttler was dominant throughout the match, never allowing Li to stage any comeback.

With seven championship points in her kitty, Sindhu sent a cross-court smash to end Li's resistance and pick up India's first gold medal in badminton at the ongoing Games.

Sindhu let out a cry and covered her face as she let out her emotions, did a fist bump and ran to celebrate with her coach Park Tae-sang.

PV Sindhu was in control of the game at all times

The final started with both players matching shot to shot and were close on the heels of the other. A couple of winners, down the line, and some superior net play saw PV Sindhu take the lead at 11-8.

Once Sindhu got to a seizable lead, she upped the ante and although Li offered resistance, she was always found wanting. The Indian took the first game 21-15.

Li started the second game on a good note, but Sindhu took advantage once again within no time. The Canadian kept making errors and it kept widening Sindhu's lead with every rally.

Halfway through the second game, Sindhu was calling the shots with a handy 11-6 lead. The duo then dished out an exciting 57-shot rally, which concluded with Sindhu losing a point.

Although Li was slowly gaining an advantage over Sindhu, the Indian kept coming back into the game, increasing her lead point by point.

Sindhu breezed through the last few points with shorter and crisper rallies as Li succumbed to the pressure.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury