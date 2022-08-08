CWG 2022: [WATCH] Lakshya Sen's gold medal winning point against Ng Tze Yong

Lakshya Sen won India's second gold medal in badminton at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) when he beat Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong in a pulsating final on Monday (August 8).

Sen came from behind with some scintillating display to win 19-21, 21-19, 21-16 in a hard-fought match. The young gun played his shots to perfection after being pushed to the wall to make sure there was no further blip.

CWG 2022: [WATCH] PV Sindhu's gold medal winning point and celebration with coach Park Tae-sang

After losing the first game, Lakshya upped the ante to win the second and third in style to seal the win. He sent a couple of smashes, dribbled well at the end and sealed it with a cross-court forehand to win the gold medal.

Sen looked to be in disbelief, savoring the moment before he threw his racquet into the crowd to spark off the celebrations.

You can watch the video below:

Sarbananda Sonowal @sarbanandsonwal !



Simply sensational by What a GoldSimply sensational by #LakshyaSen to clinch 🥇 and claim the #Badminton Men's Singles title in #CWG22 . The entire nation is proud of your achievement. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the future. @lakshya_sen What a Gold 🔥!Simply sensational by #LakshyaSen to clinch 🥇 and claim the #Badminton Men's Singles title in #CWG22. The entire nation is proud of your achievement. My heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the future. @lakshya_sen https://t.co/oLNwoICiJf

Lakshya Sen comes from behind to win

The duo started on an even note, with the Indian having a slight advantage at a 5-4 lead. Both Lakshya and Ng were precise with their winners and also had their share of unforced errors that allowed the other to crawl into the match.

The Malaysian took the advantage when he won the first game 21-19. Lakshya Sen upped the ante in the second, a must-win to stay alive in the contest. Although the players were almost level till the mid-game interval, Lakshya surged ahead with a slender 11-9 lead.

WATCH: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem reaches Neeraj Chopra's goal of 90m at CWG 2022

Lakshya then moved to a different zone, breezing through the next few points to wrest home the advantage at 18-9. A plethora of unforced errors did not help Ng's cause as Lakshya restored parity by winning the second game 21-9.

The decider started on an exciting note, with both players making full use of the court and good net play. Lakshya Sen surged ahead to a 11-7 lead and extended his lead to 15-11 before eventually winning 21-16.

Read: "Perfect blend of youth & experience" - Twitterati laud Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula for winning CWG 2022 gold medal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ritwik Kumar