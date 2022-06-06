Malvika Bansod finishes second best at Italian International Challenge Badminton tournament

Malvika Bansod finished second best at the Italian International Challenge Badminton tournament that concluded in Milan, Italy on Sunday.

A top seed in the women’s singles, Malvika could not live up to her top billing and had to be satisfied with the runners-up spot.

Nagpur shuttler Malvika's impressive run was halted in the summit clash by second seed Chinese Taipei’s Wen Chi Hsu.

The 20-year-old lost 9-21, 11-21 in straight games in a 27-minute match. World No. 48 Wen Chi Hsu came up with a dominating performance and did not give the southpaw any chance.

It was Malvika's second loss against a Chinese Taipei opponent in as many matches. Malvika lost 16-21, 12-21 at the Wales International tournament last year.

Story continues below ad

Back-to-back three-game matches affected Malvika's movements in the final

It seems that the two back-to-back three-game matches took a toll on Malvika as she did not get enough rest before the summit clash.

Malvika, who finished runners-up at the Syed Modi World Tour Super 300 tournament in Lucknow earlier this year after losing to PV Sindhu, did not make swift moves against Hsu. Her opponent took advantage of Malvika's slow movement and raced to the title inside half an hour.

After being one game down, world No. 53 Malvika won two matches on the penultimate day of the four-day event.

Story continues below ad

Malvika rallied back splendidly to edge past Karnataka teenager Tanya Hemanth 12-21, 21-16, 21-15 in an all-India semi-final clash that lasted for more than an hour.

The 19-year-old gave Malvika a big scare in the semis. A talented Bengaluru girl, Tanya won the first game quite easily. The second game was a close affair too. Tanya was leading 13-11 in the third and deciding game but could not maintain her slender lead. Malvika Bansod changed gears towards the end of the third game to seal the fate of Tanya.

Tanya Hemanth won the bronze medal in Milan. (Pic credit: Hemanth Kumar)

Story continues below ad

The quarter-final encounter was equally energy-sapping for Malvika. She quelled the challenge of Singapore’s Insyirah Khan 11-21, 25-23, 21-13. The round of eight match also went the distance and lasted over an hour.

In earlier matches, Malvika beat Canada’s Talia NG 21-12, 21-15 and then pipped Thailand’s Pitchamon Opatniputh 21-10, 10-21, 21-16.

Malvika represented the Indian women's team at the prestigious Uber Cup tournament last month in Bangkok, Thailand. India eves lost in the quarter-finals.

One of the fastest-rising Indian shuttlers, Malvika Bansod won the Lithiania International badminton tournament last year.

Story continues below ad

Malvika Bansod's Road To Italian International Final

First round

1- Malvika bt Talia NG 21-12, 21-15

Second round

1 - Malvika beat Pichamon Opatniputh 21-10, 10-21, 21-16

Quarter-final

1 - Malvika beat Insyirah Khan 11-21, 25-23, 21-13

Semi-final

1 - Malvika beat Tanya Hemanth 12-21, 21-16, 21-15

Final

1 - Malvika lost to Wen Chi Hsu 9-21, 11-21.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far