National Games 2022: Tasnim Mir hopes to emulate PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal at senior-level badminton circuit

Tasnim Mir, basking in the glory of winning the Chattisgarh International Challenge badminton tournament on Sunday (September 25), hopes to emulate Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal on the professional circuit.

The Gujarat shuttler is in all readiness for the National Games 2022 and is keen to soak in the joys of playing with the home crowd rooting for her when she takes center stage.

Tasnim Mir, a former World No. 1 among junior women, is now ranked 113 in the BWF World Rankings and knows it is a big task to emulate the likes of Sindhu and Saina and hopes to realize her dream soon.

The 17-year-old from Mehsana, Gujarat climbed to the pinnacle of the BWF World Junior rankings, a feat that eluded the likes of Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu.

She draws inspiration from the Olympic medallists but wants to chart her own journey.

“I idolize them (Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu). They are role models for all young players. They are incredible performers on the global stage and have given Indian women’s badminton a huge boost. All of us dream of emulating them," she said.

Tasnim Mir braces for tougher challenges ahead

Tasnim Mir revealed her acute awareness that doing well in the senior ranks will present different challenges. She has also decided to shun all social media in her quest to become better at her game at the senior level.

“It was a very good feeling when I became No.1 in the World under-19 rankings. It was a big achievement. Repeating that in the senior ranks will be a different ball game. I have to improve,” she said.

Tasnim Mir said she is working on her fitness and hopes to keep up with the sport's demands. Having set a goal to break into the top-50, Tasnim Mir knows what has to be done to get there.

“I have to work on my fitness. I’m working on my rallies and stamina as I’m aware that Asian players are very good at rallies, power and speed. The game is becoming faster and we have to play some quick rallies. My focus is to improve my ranking. My goal is to be in the top 50 so that I can compete in bigger international tournaments. I have to be consistent with my game to achieve that goal and then to rise to be among the top 20,” she said.

The Gujarat shuttler said that the International Challenge tournaments help players like her to get good exposure.

“With some good players from Japan, Thailand, and China competing in these tournaments, it gives us the necessary experience and the chance to rise in the ranking charts,” Tasnim Mir concluded.

