Kabaddi schedule at National Games 2022: Full list of teams and match timings in IST

The kabaddi matches at the National Games 2022 will gather steam on Monday, September 26, with mouth-watering opening league encounters. Hosts Gujarat will launch their kabaddi campaign, with the men taking on second-seeded Goa, while the Gujarat women's kabaddi team will clash with Bihar.

The kabaddi matches at the National Games 2022 will commence at 5.00 pm IST in EKA, Transstadia, in Ahmedabad.

Star-studded Haryana and Chandigarh will also be in action on the opening day, facing Uttar Pradesh and Services, respectively. Top seed Maharashtra will clash with Tamil Nadu in the league-cum-knockout format, involving eight teams, split into two pools.

Himachal Pradesh, the favorite in the women’s section, will lock horns with Maharashtra in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

The top two finishers in the two pools will advance to the semi-finals, to be played on September 30. The final is slated for October 1.

List of kabaddi teams at 36th National Games

A total of 16 teams (eight men's and eight women's teams) will battle for the top honors at the 36th National Games.

In the men's section, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, and Services have been drawn in Pool A, while Goa, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and host Gujarat are in Pool B.

In the women's section, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Gujarat are in Pool A, while Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu have been drawn in Pool B.

National Games 2022 kabaddi schedule download

The PDF of the kabaddi schedule for the National Games 2022 schedule can be found here.

The league matches commence at 5.00 pm IST with the second match scheduled for 6.00 pm IST. The third match will start at 7.00 pm IST, while the last match of the day will be played at 8.00 pm IST.

The semi-finals will be played at 6.00 pm IST and 7.00 pm IST while the final, scheduled for October 1, will be played at 7.00 pm IST.

