No iota of doubt about the sanctity of COVID-19 tests conducted at Odisha Open, says BAI

The Badminton Association of India (BAI) defended the Covid-19 testing process being implemented during the ongoing Odisha Open BWF World Tour Super 100. The tournament is taking place in Cuttack.

In the wake of the high number of Covid-19 positive cases at the Odisha Open, the BAI has clarified that the tests are being conducted according to the protocols. The national governing body of sport, BAI, is following the norms set by the Badminton World Federation through a designated lab. BAI said there was no reason to question the authenticity of the reports.

The lab which is conducting the tests for participants in the Odisha Open is an ICMR Lab run directly by the Government of India. It boasts the highest level of precision in its protocols, stressed BAI.

BAI Secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania said in a statement on Wednesday:

“This is the third and last tournament of the India Leg and as per BWF protocol, the host country designated the lab and in this case ICMR lab was appointed which is the country’s best. As per protocol, BWF upholds the findings of this lab only. A similar process was followed at the India Open and Syed Modi International and no exceptions were made at the Odisha Open as well.”

BAI came up with a clarification after several top players complained about the testing process. Some even posted their displeasure on their respective social media accounts.

Tests are being conducted at an ICMR lab as per standard protocols: BAI

BAI Secretary Singhania has made it clear that the tests are being conducted at an ICMR laboratory as per the standard protocols. BAI Secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania is also thankful for the wholehearted support from the Odisha Government.

“BAI is also grateful to the Odisha Government for supporting the sport and also hosting the tournament in these tough times,” Singhania said, adding that the facilities in Cuttack have been state-of-the-art.

The BWF, through its senior tournament series manager Selvam Subramanyam, said that the entire testing process was very transparent. He added that they conducted the tests in the best manner possible.

The system achieved high standards under challenging circumstances. He complimented the Odisha state government, the organizing committee and the BAI for the efforts and measures put in place.

Edited by Diptanil Roy