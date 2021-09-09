Pramod Bhagat meets Sachin Tendulkar, terms it a "dream come true" moment

India’s para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat met former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in what was a "dream come true" for the para-athlete. After winning the gold medal in the men’s singles event at the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics, Pramod Bhagat met his childhood idol and had a lengthy conversation on the sport, his experiences and the Tokyo Paralympics.

Bhagat gifted his racquet, the one which he used in the final of the Tokyo Paralympics, to Sachin Tendulkar while the Master Blaster gifted the para-shuttler an autographed tee-shirt and his autobiography book.

Read: Suhas Yathiraj says it is disappointing to miss out on a gold medal by a whisker at the Tokyo Paralympics

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Pramod Bhagat said it was an unreal moment and he was fanboying at the Master Blaster. He said:

“The meeting (with Sachin Tendulkar) was unreal; it was another dream come true for me. It was a child-like moment for me, I was speechless. I still can’t believe I met Sachin sir. We had a very good healthy conversation; sir spoke to me about his experience and his playing day and hearing him speak has motivated me even more.”

Pramod Bhagat ready to work more hard for more glory

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medal is sure to motivate Pramod Bhagat to aim and achieve more glory. Bhagat said the focus for him now is the World Championships and winning gold at the Tokyo Paralympics will motivate him to work harder. He added:

“This is my dream which has come true (winning the gold medal at the Paralympics), ever since I have taken up the sport, this is something which I have dreamt of. I am also proud of the display my fellow athletes have put on during the Paralympics. The performance that all of us put in will surely boost the sport as a whole and will inspire younger generations to take up the sport.”

Pramod Bhagat wants to give back to the sport which has given him so much fame. The para-shuttler said getting into coaching and opening a badminton academy at the grassroots level is something he would like to pursue in the future. He said:

“I want to give youngsters a platform so they can take up the sport. The hardships that I faced while growing up with the sport should not be faced by the upcoming players. I have been a coach in the past and that is something I can look at post my playing days. Another dream is to have a badminton academy which will give the best facilities and I want to make India the badminton hub of the world.”

Also Read

Also read: Saina Nehwal is my inspiration for her achievements: Pramod Bhagat

Edited by Anantaajith Ra