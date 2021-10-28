Pramod Bhagat over the moon after Khel Ratna nomination

The dream run continues for Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat. After winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics, Bhagat met his childhood hero Sachin Tendulkar and realized a long unfulfilled dream. With the ace Indian para shuttler now nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, dreams turning into reality continues for Bhagat.

An unprecedented 11 athletes, including Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, Mithali Raj, Lovlina Borgohain and PR Sreejesh, were selected by the committee for the country's highest honor in sports.

Pramod Bhagat has already been awarded the Arjuna Award for his contributions to para-badminton. He was amongst the 19 athletes who were felicitated in 2019.

Along with Pramod Bhagat, shooters Avani Lekhara, Manish Narwal, javelin thrower Sumit Antil and shuttler Krishna Nagar, who all won gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics, completed the list of those recommended for the Khel Ratna from the Paralympians.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Pramod Bhagat said it feels like his dream run is continuing.

"It feels like my dream run is continuing, first with winning India’s first gold medal in the Tokyo Paralympics in badminton and now being nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award," an elated Bhagat said.

Pramod Bhagat hopes to inspire more athletes

Pramod Bhagat has always let his achievements do the talking. He has 45 international medals, including four World Championship gold medals, and added a prestigious gold medal in the men's singles event at the Paralympics.

Bhagat had earlier said he wants to give back to the sport which has given him so much fame. The para-shuttler said getting into coaching and opening a badminton academy at the grassroots level is something he would like to pursue in the future.

Pramod Bhagat feels the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award has come at the right time where he can use this to motivate more athletes to give their best for the country.

"I am very happy that my hard work is paying off and this is motivating me to push myself harder and strive to make India proud," he said. "I also hope that I am able to lay a foundation where I can inspire people and help them achieve their dreams."

