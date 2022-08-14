PV Sindhu’s quest for record 6th World Badminton Championships medal thwarted by injury

Newly crowned Commonwealth Games champion PV Sindhu’s quest for a record sixth World Badminton Championships medal has been thwarted by injury.

The 2019 world champion has pulled out of the 2022 BWF World Championships, starting in Tokyo on August 22, due to a stress fracture in her left foot.

The World No. 7, who has so far won five medals, including one gold and two silver medals at the event, suffered the injury during her Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 campaign in Birmingham.

PV Sindhu took to social media on Saturday to announce her decision to opt out of the world meet.

“While I am on the high of winning a gold medal at CWG for India, I unfortunately have to pull out of the World Championships,” she tweeted.

The shuttle queen then went on to describe in the tweet how she fought through pain at CWG 2022 to bring home a gold medal.

“I felt pain and there was an injury scare in the quarter-finals of the CWG, but with the help of my coach, physio and trainer, I decided to push as far as I could,” wrote Sindhu.

Unfortunately the pain only got worse and the badminton champion has now been advised bed rest for a few weeks by doctors.

"The pain was unbearable during and after the finals," revealed Sindhu. "Hence, I rushed for an MRI scan as soon as I got back to Hyderabad. The doctors confirmed a stress fracture in my left foot and recommended bed rest for a few weeks. I should be back in training in a few weeks."

PV Sindhu played several tough matches at the Commonwealth Games

Hyderabad-based PV Sindhu played several tough matches at the recently held Commonwealth Games. She was pushed to the limits by Malaysia’s Goh Jin Wei in the quarter-finals as she needed three games to get through to the last four stage.

The 27-year-old was seen playing with a taped left leg during the women’s singles final at the Commonwealth Games against Michelle Li of Canada.

The double Olympic medalist battled through pain on her way to winning the gold medal match 21-15, 21-13 against the World No. 13.

Earlier, Sindhu played a major role in securing a silver medal for India in the mixed team championships at CWG 2022. In the final against Malaysia, Sindhu won her women’s singles match but India lost 1-3 against former champions Malaysia.

Sindhu, who has been training under the watchful eyes of Korean coach Park Tae-Sang for the last couple of years, will rest for a few weeks now before she resumes training again.

Sindhu’s physiotherapist Evangeline Baddam and physical trainer Srikanth Verma Madapalli will closely monitor her progress before deciding when to resume the practice sessions.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee