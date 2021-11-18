Uganda International Para Badminton: Pramod Bhagat advances to next round

World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat advanced to the next round of the ongoing Uganda International Para Badminton tournament on Wednesday (November 17).

Just a day after the massive twin-blast in Uganda, the Indian para badminton players started off their badminton tournament on a winning note. The Indian Para-Badminton contingent witnessed multiple explosions near their hotel in Kampala City, Uganda on Tuesday.

2021 Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist Bhagat outpowered Uganda's Godfrey Katalo in the first round encounter in the men's singles SL3 division. The Indian shuttler defeated Godfrey by a 21-8, 21-10 scoreline.

Reigning world champion and Paralympic gold medallist Bhagat was recently nominated in two different categories for the BWF Player of the Year Awards 2020-21.

Apart from Pramod, world number 5 Sukant Kadam also pulled off an easy 21-5 21-3 win in the men's singles SL 4 category match. Sukant defeated Uganda's Julius Obura in straight sets in a match that lasted just 22 minutes.

Indian contingent's day 2 results at Uganda International Para Badminton

Many other Indian para-shuttlers also commenced their campaign on a winning note.

Doubles top-seeded Prem Kumar Ale/Abu Hunaida defeated Sanjeev Kumar/Shashank Kumar with a 21-16, 21-5 scoreline. Meanwhile the duo of Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar overpowered Nehal Gupta and Sharad Chandra Joshi 21-15, 21-17 in straight sets to win the match.

SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 @SportsArena1234 Results 17/11:



🔹WH specialists Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida won their XD and singles matches, as did SL3 World🥇Manasi.

🔹Olympians Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar notched up comfortable singles wins, as did SL4 stalwarts Sukant Kadam and Nilesh Gaikwad.



(1/2) Results 17/11:🔹WH specialists Prem Kumar Ale and Abu Hubaida won their XD and singles matches, as did SL3 World🥇Manasi.🔹Olympians Pramod Bhagat and Manoj Sarkar notched up comfortable singles wins, as did SL4 stalwarts Sukant Kadam and Nilesh Gaikwad.(1/2) https://t.co/6rjquTP2A0

Abu Hunaida also defeated Steven Lweembe 21-8, 21-4 in the second round singles match.

Another duo of Sukant Kadam/Nitesh pulled off victory against Dillaswar Rao Gadela/Nilesh Balu Gaikwad with a 21-12, 21-9 scoreline in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 category match.

The doubles pair of Chirag Baretha/Raj Kumar(SU5) started well enough to pull off an easy win against Satyam Satyam/Sunil Panwar Sunil Panwar.

Meanwhile, Olympian Palak Kohli also defeated Nadia Oriane Bouare easily, with a 21-1, 21-4 scoreline win in the women's singles SU5 category match. Second-seeded Jyothii got the better of Laeticia Sukusa Kalala to win the first round SL4 encounter. Jyothi won the match with 21-6, 21-3.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Also read: Uganda blasts: Indian para shuttlers are safe

Edited by Anantaajith Ra