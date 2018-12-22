×
PBL 2018: 3 epic clashes to look forward to in the Mumbai leg

Sudeshna Banerjee
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
57   //    22 Dec 2018, 14:37 IST

PV Sindhu (left) and Carolina Marin
PV Sindhu (left) and Carolina Marin

The Premier Badminton League is here once again as the fourth season kicks off at the National Sports Club of India in Mumbai on Saturday. With the addition of a brand new team, the league has become even bigger than before and looks to be doubly exciting.

The Mumbai leg, which will run till December 24, will witness three days of thrilling action with four matches lined up in the schedule. All three of the women’s singles superstars -- PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Carolina Marin -- will be regaling the badminton aficionados in Mumbai with their shotmaking and finesse.

With a few hours to go before the action begins, let’s take a look at three of the most exciting matches in the opening leg.

#1 PV Sindhu (Hyderabad Hunters) vs Carolina Marin (Pune 7 Aces)

One of the most anticipated matches of the fourth season of the PBL will take place on the opening day when the Hyderabad Hunters take on Pune 7 Aces. While three-time world champion Carolina Marin leads PBL debutants Pune 7 Aces, the Hunters’ challenge will be spearheaded by PV Sindhu.

For Marin, it will be a tricky situation. For the last three seasons, she has been the heart and soul of the Hyderabad franchise and even led them to the title in the most recent edition. This will be the first time she will squaring off against the team with whom she has had some of her finest PBL memories.

A Marin vs Sindhu clash is always exciting simply because of the quality of aggression, competitive spirit and speed they both bring into these matches. The Spaniard leads the 7-5 head-to-head record in the international circuit but they split their two meetings this year, with the southpaw emerging victorious in the final of the World Championships.

Sindhu is the higher-ranked player in this encounter, being three places above the sixth-ranked Marin. Besides, the Indian is also coming into this match on the back of her biggest title win at the BWF World Tour Finals. The Pullela Gopichand protégé will be eager to continue in that same vein.

It is thus hard to pick the winner in this blockbuster clash. But one thing is certain -- it will be the most thrilling opening that the PBL could ever hope for.

